Resident Evil Village was first unveiled as a surprise announcement at the PlayStation 5 reveal event in June last year. The tenth main chapter in Capcom's iconic survival horror series, Resident Evil Village will continue the story of protagonist Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, bringing back the exploration-focused first-person gameplay from the last game. Resident Evil Village will also come bundled with a special multiplayer mode called RE: Verse, where you can play against up to six others in quick death-matches. Here's a quick look at everything you need to know before you buy Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7. Being the first Resident Evil on next-gen consoles, the game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/ X. Apart from these, Resident Evil Village will also be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

Resident Evil Village gameplay

Resident Evil Village takes off right from where Resident Evil 7: Biohazard ended. As protagonist Ethan Winters is spending his days with wife Mia and daughter Rosemary, series veteran Chris Redfield suddenly appears in Winters' home, ruthlessly executes Mia and kidnaps Rosemary. After the ordeal, Winters finds himself in a gothic European village, where he must overcome horrifying creatures to survive and rescue his daughter. Redfield, as mentioned earlier, is one of the most popular series protagonists, so his heel turn comes as a huge surprise. Fans will have to play through Resident Evil Village to see if Redfield is actually a baddie in the latest chapter.

The monsters of the village are controlled by Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, a towering vampire, and her three daughters — Bela, Cassandra, and Daniela — from her castle. The castle, and the surrounding village is divided into separate regions with monsters ranging from werewolves to mermen.

Resident Evil Village will follow a similar first-person survival gameplay that involves quick escapes, monster slaying, and puzzle solving — much like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. However, game director Morimasa Sato takes its inspiration heavily from the series apotheosis, Resident Evil 4. “We've designed the game and its structure with Resident Evil 4's essence in mind, so I think that you'll be able to find a lot of elements that remind you of that game,” Sato said during an interview with IGN.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil, Village will come bundled with a fun multiplayer mode called RE: Verse where players can test their mettle against up to six other players in online deathmatches. Players can pick from a wide set of Resident Evil character skins. Interestingly, when players die within a match, their characters respawn as mutated bioweapons that can be used against other players. This promises to be interesting.

Apart from the main campaign and RE: Verse, Resident Evil Village will also see a return of the Mercenaries mode, which brings arcade style shoot ‘em up challenges for players.

Resident Evil Village PC system requirements

To run Resident Evil on PC, you'll need to have Windows 10 (64-bit) and DirectX 12 as standard. Given below are the detailed PC requirements:

Resident Evil Village minimum PC requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti w/ 4GB VRAM or AMD Radeon RX 560 w/ 4GB VRAM

RAM: 8GB

Resident Evil Village recommended PC requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

RAM: 16GB

Resident Evil Village price, pre-order bonuses, editions

Resident Evil Village will be available in four editions — Resident Evil Village Standard Edition, Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition, Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle.

If you pre-order the Resident Evil Village before May 6, you can get bonus content such as Mr. Racoon Weapon Charm, and Survival Resources Pack.

Resident Evil Village Standard Edition comes with the full game and pre-orders on PS4 and PS5 will get you Resident Evil Village Mini Soundtrack.

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition will bring the main game, Resident Evil Village Mini Soundtrack, and Trauma Pack DLC. The Trauma Pack DLC comprises a special Samurai Edge - AW Model-01 revolver (in-game weapon), Resident Evil 7 Found Footage filter, Resident Evil 7 Tape Recorder save point, Saferoom Music "Go Tell Aunt Rhody," Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm, "Village of Shadows" Difficulty, The Baker Incident Report case files, and The Tragedy of Ethan Winters artwork.

Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition comprises the main game, Trauma Pack DLC, a Chris Redfield action figure, a 64-page hardcover book, a reversible microfiber cloth map, a special Steelbook, and Trauma Pack DLC content.

Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle, as the name suggests, comprises both the full games as well as Trauma Pack DLC content.

On Steam, Resident Evil Village is available at Rs. 3,499/ $59.99. On PlayStation Store, Resident Evil Village is available at Rs. 3,999/ $59.99. On Microsoft Store, Resident Evil Village is available at Rs. 4,000/ $59.99. These prices are specifically for the game's Standard Edition, more prices can be explored via the aforementioned store links.

Resident Evil Village review

As per OpenCritic, Resident Evil Village review embargo lifts on May 5 at 8:30pm IST (8am PT). Early reviews will be available starting then.

