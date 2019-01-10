Resident Evil 2 for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC is a complete remake of the 1998 classic that originally released on the PS1. With the full game out on January 25, Capcom announced a Resident Evil 2 demo to give fans an idea of what to expect. Officially labelled as the Resident Evil 2 1-Shot Demo, players have 30 minutes to clear it before time runs out. The demo will be available on the PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam for download. From its system requirements to game modes, here's what you need to know.

Resident Evil 2 demo release date

The Resident Evil 2 demo release date is January 11 and will be available for download until January 31. Its timed availability is nothing new for Capcom, following the same approach with the Devil May Cry 5 demo for Xbox One that was removed on January 8, a month after it debuted for the console.

Resident Evil 2 demo download size

The Resident Evil 2 demo download size is unknown at the moment. With the full game clocking in at 26GB on PC and 21GB on Xbox One, it's safe to say that the demo would be smaller than this because it takes place in Racoon Police Station, a single area in the game.

Resident Evil 2 demo platforms

You can play the Resident Evil 2 demo on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. These are all the platforms the full game will be available on as well.

Resident Evil 2 demo PC system requirements

With the PC version of the game hitting Steam, here's what you need to know before downloading the demo.

Resident Evil 2 demo PC system requirements (minimum)

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX 6300 or better

RAM: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260X with 2GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Resident Evil 2 demo PC system requirements (recommended)

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX 9590 or better

RAM: 8GB

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Do you need to be online play the Resident Evil 2 demo?

In order to play the Resident Evil 2 demo, you need your PS4, Xbox One, or Windows PC connected to the Internet. You won't be able to play it without an Internet connection. Capcom has put this restriction in place to ensure the in-game 30-minute timer isn't circumvented by any means. The full game won't have this restriction however.

Resident Evil 2 demo gameplay

Being a remake of 20-year old game, Resident Evil 2 does away with fixed camera angles featured in the original. Instead, it sports an over-the-shoulder view like Resident Evil 4, which many believe to be the best game in the franchise. Furthermore, all the action in the Resident Evil 2 demo takes place in Racoon City Police Station, putting you in the role of Leon Kennedy, one of the full game's two protagonists. In the demo, you'll have to finish the mission objective in 30 minutes. You have unlimited tries and you can't repeat it when you're done.

Does progress from the Resident Evil 2 demo carry over to the full game?

Finishing the Resident Evil 2 demo unlocks a new trailer for you to watch. Progress does not carry over to the full game, meaning you'll be starting from the very beginning.

Resident Evil 2 PS4 and Xbox One X frame rate and resolution

Resident Evil 2 for the PS4 and Xbox One X will be playable at 30fps in 4K resolution as well as 60fps in full-HD. You'll be able to switch between the two. Oddly, it doesn't have any HDR support to speak of.

Do you plan to check out the Resident Evil 2 demo? Let us know in the comments.

