Eight years after Red Dead Redemption comes Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox One. The latest entry in Rockstar Games open-world Wild West series has you exploring American town and the wilderness around the dawn of the 19th century as one of the last cowboys in a rapidly industrialising world. From the Red Dead Redemption 2 download size to its map, and even gameplay, here's what you need to know before Red Dead Redemption 2 reviews hit ‪on October 25 at 4:01am PST‬ (‪4:30pm IST‬).

Red Dead Redemption 2 release date

Red Dead Redemption 2 release date is ‪October 26‬ internationally, though early copies of the game have already surfaced in specific territories. India may get it a day or two late due to possible logistic hurdles and special instructions from Rockstar Games. In other markets like the US however, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be sold a day ‪before on October 25‬.

Red Dead Redemption 2 download size

Sony has listed the Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 download size as 89.20GB on the PS Store. The Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 download size is 88.52GB.

Red Dead Redemption 2 preload date and time

The Red Dead Redemption 2 preload date is October 18 from 10am ET (‪7:30pm IST‬).

Red Dead Redemption 2 price

Red Dead Redemption 2 price is Rs. 3,999 for a standard copy of the game ($60 in the US), Rs. 5,199 for the Special Edition ($80 in the US), and Rs. 6,499 ($100 in the US) for the Ultimate Edition. The Red Dead Redemption 2 Special and Ultimate Editions sold out in India during pre-orders alone.

Red Dead Redemption 2 editions

There are three editions of Red Dead Redemption 2 - standard, Ultimate, and Special. This is what they have.

Red Dead Redemption 2 standard edition

Red Dead Redemption 2 on two discs

A map

A leaflet with a DLC code

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition has a map and exclusive content for Story Mode including:

Bank Robbery Mission and gang hideout

Dappled black thoroughbred

Talisman and Medallion gameplay bonuses

Gameplay boosts, cash bonuses, and discounts

The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger outfit

Free access to additional weapons

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition

The Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition delivers all of the Story Mode content from the Special Edition plus additional bonuses like a map and steelbook. Plus there's in-game content including:

Bonus outfits Black chestnut thoroughbred

Free access to the Survivor Camp theme

Free access to additional weapons Rank bonuses

Red Dead Redemption 2 map

The Red Dead Redemption 2 strategy guide released early in parts of Europe. Thanks to this we have a complete view of the Red Dead Redemption 2 map. According to those with access to the Red Dead Redemption 2 guide, there are locations for treasure hunters, crime scenes, executions and more. It also matches up with the previous map leak, showing off places like New Hanover, Blackwater, Cumberland Forest, and Valentine. Here's what you can expect from the Red Dead Redemption 2 map:

Green dots are treasure hunters

Blue dots are torchlight, lurking shadows, terrified horse, voices

Purple dots are crime scenes

Yellow dots are 'Del Lobo Execution'

Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay

Aside from the numerous trailers we've seen from Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay footage has leaked. It shows off protagonist Arthur Morgan riding a horse, shooting other cowboys, and the game appears to sport a killcam, giving you a distinct view of the carnage from different angles as well as gory, brutal violence. While it's safe to say Rockstar Games will try its best to ensure this brief 24-second clip is removed, you can view it here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release date and system requirements

Dutch website TechTastic spotted a Red Dead Redemption 2 PC listing on Media Markt's Swedish website on Friday, carrying a release date of ‪December 31, 2019‬. That's a common placeholder date used by retailers, but it signals that the game might launch on PC sometime next year. Expect system requirements around the time of an official announcement.

This follows the earlier development from June, when Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC was first unearthed by a redditor with the handle theinsightfulwatcher who is a member of TGFG, a group that hunts for Easter eggs in games and found the secret alien egg mission in GTA V.

Would you be playing Red Dead Redemption 2 at launch? Let us know via the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.