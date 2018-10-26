NDTV Gadgets360.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes, All in One Place

, 26 October 2018
Highlights

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is out on PS4 and Xbox One
  • Like past Rockstar Games it has a host of cheats
  • Trophies and achievements will be disabled on using these

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out for PS4 and Xbox One. It comes with a host of cheat codes allowing you to refill your health, grant you infinite ammo, or to even reveal the entire Red Dead Redemption 2 map. Much like past titles from Rockstar Games such as GTA V, there's a process to activate Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes before using them. Keep in mind that doing this will lock you out from any trophies and achievements. Most of them require you to purchase newspapers from stores in-game before you can use them. Here's what you need to know.

Red Dead Redemption 2 newspaper seller locations

  • Valentine
  • Strawberry
  • Rhodes
  • Blackwater
  • Annesburg

How to use cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4

  • Press the Options Button to open the Pause Menu
  • Enter Settings
  • Press Triangle to open Cheats List
  • Press Triangle again to Enter Cheat Codes listed below

How to use cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One

  • Press the Menu button to open the Pause Menu
  • Enter Settings
  • Press Y to open Cheats List
  • Press Y again to Enter Cheat Codes listed below

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat code list

  • Keep your dreams simple: Spawns a Wagon with one horse. No newspaper needed.
  • You flourish before you die: Refills all bars for health, stamina, and deadeye. No newspaper needed.
  • I shall be better: Allows you to set your level of Deadeye skill to Rank 3 (You can remain in deadeye after firing your weapon).No newspaper needed.
  • I seek and I find: Allows you to set your level of Deadeye skill to Rank 5 (You can remain in deadeye after firing your weapon). No newspaper needed.
  • Better than my dog: You can call your horse from any distance. No newspaper needed.
  • Run! Run! Run!: Spawns a Race Horse. No newspaper needed.
  • A fool on command: Instantly makes you drunk. No newspaper needed.
  • Abundance is the dullest desire: Grants infinite ammo supply. You need a specific newspaper for this, the New Hanover Gazette #27 newspaper available at the Newspaper Merchant in New Hanover before using this code.
  • Greed is American Virtue: Adds Pump-Action Shotgun, Bolt Action Rifle, Mauser Pistol, and Semi-Automatic Pistol weapons to your inventory. You need to purchase the newspaper available after completing 'Advertising, the New American Art' in chapter 3 of the game.
  • You Long for Sight but See Nothing: Reveals entire map. You need to purchase the newspaper available after completing 'Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern' in chapter 3 of the game.
  • You Seek More Than The World Offers: Refill and fortify health, stamina, and Dead Eye Bars. Purchase the newspaper Hanover Gazette #36 before using this code.
  • You are a beast built for war: Spawns a War Horse. You'll need the Blackwater Ledger #72 newspaper before using this.
  • Virtue Unearned is not virtue: Raises Honour rating. The Saint Denis Times #48 is required before inputting this code.
  • Would you be happier as a clown?: Spawns a circus wagon. Purchase of the newspaper Blackwater Ledger #72 is needed.

Did we miss any cheat codes for Red Dead Redemption 2? What's your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Red Dead Redemption 2, RDR 2, PS4, Xbox One, Rockstar Games
Billion Capture Plus
