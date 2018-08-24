Tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege is getting the Operation Grim Sky downloadable content (DLC) soon. Although the Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky release date is a vague "September" window according to developer Ubisoft, there's enough time to get acquainted with the game's many intricacies if you're a newbie or haven't played Rainbow Six Siege since its atrocious launch. Here's what you need to know.

Rainbow Six Siege is a first-person shooter. And like most shooters, guns play a huge role in your success. What's equally important though, is knowing what to do during each round two phases - the Preparation phase and the Action phase. The former is the 45 seconds prior to the match, while the latter is the actual firefights that you'll find yourself embroiled in.

Each round pits five players versus five others, with one group attacking and the other defending in an assortment of scenarios that include bomb defusal, hostage rescue, or even securing biohazard material. Every player takes on the role of an Operator - characters with unique skills. Ubisoft Senior Designer David Romero tells Gadgets 360 that these are the best Operators for new players and why.

Rainbow Six Siege best operators for Defenders

Rook (armoured vests, can play safe)

Valkyrie (surveillance cameras, hard to spot)

Lesion (invisible mines that poison attackers)

Mute (gadget disrupts communications, disables drones)

Jager (gadget disables projectiles)

Rainbow Six Siege best operators for Attackers

Sledge (destroy soft walls with huge hammer)

Fuze (throws five-cluster charge through small spaces)

Lion (drone marks enemy positions)

Thermite (breach specialist)

Thatcher (EMP disables Defender gadgets even through walls)

What Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege should do during the Preparation phase

Pay attention to entry and exit points: place wooden barricades on doors and windows.

Deploy gadgets such as cameras and mines to open lines of sight to control as many rooms as possible.

What Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege should do during the Preparation phase

Use drones to gather intel – finding the objective (i.e. bombs to defuse or hostages to rescue) and identifying enemy Operators.

Always attempt to keep at least one drone out of harm’s way, to remotely observe when the match is underway.

What Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege should do during the Action phase

Hold key locations, have team members to roam the floors and flank the Attackers, slow down Attackers using gadgets. Play for time by putting pressure on the Attackers to make a move and stall their advance.

What Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege should do during the Action phase

You can peek into a room by leaning to see if there are any traps waiting for you. Never enter a room without first checking what’s inside. Pay attention to your surroundings and clean up Defender gadgets to prevent your team members from stepping into them. And if you have any spare drones, keep them busy by observing the enemy.

With Rainbow Six Siege Operation Grim Sky bringing new Operators and a reworked map, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the game's balance when it hits.

Considering there are no plans of a sequel, a 10 year vision for the game and eventually 100 Operators (currently 42 if you include Clash and Maverick that will be included in Operation Grim Sky), it's shaping up to be a decent alternative for those looking for a tactical shooter to play.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.