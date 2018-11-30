After a season that's seen Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, December is usually a slow month. Or so we'd say if PUBG PS4 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate weren't headlining the list of what to expect at a time usually known for finishing your backlog of games and buying discounted titles over winter sales. Here are some of the new games you should be playing on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS Vita (yes, PS Vita still gets new games in 2018).

PUBG PS4

PUBG Mobile is arguably the most popular game of 2018, and though the mobile platform was not its true origin, it definitely is the best way to play this game. In case you prefer the big screen experience, PUBG is now coming to the PS4 as well. Does it stand a chance to get more popular than its mobile counterpart? Probably not, but it will offer another great way to sit back and enjoy the game without getting interrupted by calls, messages, and pesky notifications smartphones are known for.

PUBG release date: December 7

PUBG platforms: PS4

PUBG price: Rs. 1,999 on disc, Rs. 2,750 on PSN ($30 in the US)

Just Cause 4

We can't recall anyone playing Just Cause for its story, so we're going to spare you those details. What you really do have to look forward to are the over four million customisations that are possible on the beloved grappling hook. This allows you to have a custom loadout depending on the situation and what you're planning to achieve out of it. One of the more interesting new features though is the ability to strap balloons to objects to lift them off the ground and take them, well, anywhere you want. Coming in hot early December.

Just Cause 4 release date: December 4

Just Cause 4 platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Just Cause 4 price: Rs. 3,499 ($60 in the US)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as the name suggests may just be the ultimate rendition of the series, featuring every character from the past iterations, all levels, and a lot, lot more. The hype surrounding this release is tremendous, and Nintendo has officially announced a special edition bundle and also a GameCube controller – to (arguably) play it like a pro.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date: December 7

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate platforms: Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate price: $60 in the US (around Rs. 4,200)

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

There are two new Persona games out this month, but it's not what you think. Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Review are franchise spin-offs that take the series to the rhythm genre. Though in these versions the only part of you that will actually be performing the moves are you thumbs, as it's completely based on timing your button-presses (or touchscreen inputs if you're playing on the Vita). If you're looking for a break from the other heavy hitters releasing this month, this could just be it.

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight release date: December 4

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight platforms: PS4, PS Vita

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight price: $70 (around Rs. 5,000) on PSN for PS Vita or Rs. 7,999 on disc for PS4 ($100 in the US).

Now over to you — what are you playing this month?