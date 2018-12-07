PUBG PS4 Isn't the Best Way to Play PUBG Right Now, But It'll Do

After PUBG Mobile PC, and Xbox One, it's the PS4's turn to get PUBG Corp's battle royale sensation. In case you were unaware PUBG (short for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) is a shooter can be played in third- or first-person. PUBG PS4 pits you against 99 other players in a battle to the death after parachuting onto an island where you have to scavenge equipment and vehicles to survive. However there's more to contend with than just human opponents. The gigantic map you're on is ever shrinking, forcing you to always be on the move. Right now though, the PS4 has more than its fair share of battle royale games with Fortnite, H1Z1, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout, Red Dead Redemption 2, and even Battlefield V that's slated to adopt the battle royale mode popularised by PUBG. Does PUBG PS4 have enough to keep you coming back? Well, no and yes. Here's why.

The PUBG PS4 download size is 33.51GB. Perplexing when the Xbox One X version is only half of that. Firing up PUBG PS4 suggests no reason for it to occupy that much of your hard drive space. That's especially the case when you notice that PUBG PS4's visuals — even on a PS4 Pro — are lacklustre. While PUBG Corp claims that the PS4 Pro version of the game has performance improvements, our time with it proved otherwise. From electric transmission lines and fences that are dots instead of properly formed objects (and frankly, wouldn't look out of place in a PS2 game) to details like grass and walls popping in as you get close, PUBG PS4 looks rough even on a PS4 Pro regardless of the map you're on be it Miramar, Sanhok, or Erangel. It doesn't feature some of the slick effects the Xbox One X version has such as enhanced lighting and foliage.

In addition to these issues, the PUBG PS4 map reveals itself a little too late as you parachute to the ground. This makes deciding where you want to land more cumbersome than it should be as you'll find yourself pressing the PS4 touch bar to consult the mini-map ever so often. It's far from ideal. More so when this is a game that couldn't make it to the PS4 a year ago due to Sony's apparent adherence to quality.

Although PUBG PS4 looks like the PC version running below minimum settings, it performs remarkably well with a steady frame rate. On the PS4 Pro at least, it's more consistent compared to what it was when it launched on the Xbox One X. Sadly, it doesn't feel like the 60fps PC gamers should expect (rather, closer to 30fps) but it remains remarkably solid, not dropping a beat even when you're being chased by two jeeps with its passengers raining bullets on you. It's backed up by controls that feel responsive for most part, though it could do a better job of telling you if you need to hold a button or tap it when interacting with in-game objects and loot. Additionally, some button icons look distinctly low-res. These minor gripe aside, the moment to moment gameplay is enjoyable to say the least.

Right now, PUBG on PS4 is playing catch up to the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout and Fortnite both of which offer experiences that are a whole lot more refined. That said, with the PUBG PS4 price starting at Rs. 1,999 upwards ($30 in the US), the game sits between the free-to-play hijinks of Fortnite and ostentatious Rs. 4,699 MRP of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The lower price tag affords it some leeway though it's hard to believe that the console that got some fantastic looking titles like God of War, Spider-Man, and Uncharted 4, also gets something that looks like this. Nonetheless, it's a good enough base to build on, and in time perhaps even incorporate some of the learnings PUBG Corp experienced while making the Xbox One and PC versions of the game.

PUBG PS4 is an interesting beast. A year ago, it would have been revolutionary. At the moment, it's just about competent due to its middle of the road pricing and decent frame rate bogged down by poor presentation. If you own a PS4 and haven't played the superlative PUBG Mobile, play that first and if you prefer a bigger screen and the PS4 controller, give PUBG PS4 a go. It's not the best version of PUBG, but it'll do.

