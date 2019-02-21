PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Tips and Tricks to Win Chicken Dinners

PUBG Mobile zombies mode is by far, the most intense battle royale experience available right now. Officially known as Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, it launched as a limited time mode present in the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update that you can download right now or side load the APK from Tencent's own site. In zombies mode, not only do you have to worry about finding loot, deal with other players, and run from an ever shrinking circle, but you also have tough zombies to contend with. Here's what you need to know to win that chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile zombies mode... or is it a zombie chicken dinner? We'll leave that for you to figure out.

1. PUBG Mobile zombies mode zombie types

There are a few zombie types in PUBG Mobile. Normal shambling zombies that do close range damage, sprinting zombies that spit acid, and of course, the Tyrant boss from Resident Evil 2. While the game notifies you when the Tyrant makes its appearance, others can spawn right next to you, even indoors. It's worse at night, when you can get killed by an entire horde of them that are relentless in chasing you down. To prevent being eaten alive by the undead in PUBG Mobile zombies mode, pay attention to when the game changes from day to night and try to stay in open areas to keep as much space between you and zombie hordes. Watch your ammo count too because they don't go down too easy, taking a lot of shots to kill. What's more is, not all zombies drop good loot and in our experience, the gear and ammo you get isn't usually worth the effort. This makes running away a feasible strategy. But if you must kill every zombie, we'd recommend using one of these two weapons...which brings us to the next point.

2. Best weapons in PUBG Mobile zombies mode

Sure, PUBG Mobile zombies mode introduces a mini-gun and flamethrower. While they're great at crowd control, they're not exactly easy to get a hold of, spawning less regularly than weapons like knives and shotguns. Both of them are super effective at taking zombies down and we were able to literally cut through an entire horde with a survival knife alone to make a quick escape. The shotgun is fantastic at close range, ending most zombies with a single blast to the head. If you chance upon either weapon in your time in PUBG Mobile zombies mode, we'd recommend holding on to them compared to flashier gear like the Scar-L.

3. Day and night timer

One of the key features of the PUBG Mobile zombies mode is its day and night cycle. Aside from changing the time of day, it's important because it determines the number of zombies on the map. Every match cycles from day to dusk to night and while day is the longest, night is usually half its length and dusk is the shortest. Ideally you should use day time to stock up on as much guns and gear as you can, and use the dusk period as a sort of last call for scavenging what you need and prepare yourself for night when the match is as its most hectic with zombies aplenty. Mastering what you need to do at what phase of the day-night cycle is key to winning in PUBG Mobile zombies mode.

4. PUBG Mobile zombies mode teamwork

Instead of going rogue, squad up with other players to give yourself the best chance to succeed in PUBG Mobile zombies mode. Survival in zombies mode is easier when you have a squad due to the sheer number of foes to deal with, both human and undead. Take it a step further by using the game's quick commands. These let you easily communicate with your crew crucial details like where to land, which points to rally to and what to be careful of without having to deal with voice chat. They're also useful if you're in need of a revive, which may just be the difference between finishing dead last or winning a chicken dinner.

5. PUBG Mobile zombie bomb and zombie vaccine

In PUBG Mobile zombies mode you'll come across some items that may help you survive such as the zombie bomb and zombie vaccine. The zombie bomb is usually found in houses. Save them for use until it's dark. They're useful in killing entire hordes of zombies. Keep in mind that they don't harm players around you. As for the zombie vaccine, these can be picked up indoors as well and will allow you to heal a lot faster than other items like medkits and bandages. Are you playing PUBG Mobile zombies mode? Or have you moved on to other battle royale games? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.