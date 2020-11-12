The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X are now available around the world — even as those of us in India are still waiting on a release date for Sony's next-gen console — and that means a lot of new games have been launched alongside. There's no point to a new console if people can't make full use of the powerful hardware within. To that end, we have made a list of every launch title available on the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. We're not listing any backwards compatible titles either, these are all games that are designed specifically for the next-gen consoles. And when we say “exclusive”, that means they are exclusive to either PS5 or Xbox Series S/X. They might still be available elsewhere: PC, PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. With that said, here is every new game available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X at launch.

PS5 exclusives

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The titular teenager is the star of the next Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games, which takes place in a wintery New York about a year after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man. Miles is caught between a high-tech criminal army called the Underground and the Roxxon Energy Corporation that is building a new reactor in Harlem, Miles' new home.

Buy: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for Rs. 3,999 / $50

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

If you never played Insomniac's original Spider-Man game on the PS4, you can now do so on the PS5 with this upgraded offering that promises ray-tracing and an optional 4K 60fps “Performance Mode”. There's just one problem: it's not available standalone. You will need to buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

Buy: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at Rs. 4,999 / $70

Astro's Playroom

This 3D platformer is essentially a showcase of the PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller, including the haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion sensor, speaker, mic and touchpad. Astro's Playroom also pays tribute to the 25-year-history of PlayStation and includes nods to some PlayStation Studios exclusives. And oh, it's free and pre-installed on every PS5.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Another 3D platformer, this one is set in the LittleBigPlanet universe and follows the titular character as he takes on a near-mythical being that has kidnapped his friends. Sackboy: A Big Adventure allows you to play with three of your friends as well in co-op multiplayer.

Buy: Sackboy: A Big Adventure at Rs. 3,999 / $60

Demon's Souls

The final PlayStation Studios exclusive at launch is a remake of a 2009 PlayStation classic, which promises a lot of “YOU DIED” screens as you suit up in your armour and take on monsters of all shapes and sizes in the fog-laden, dark fantasy land Boletaria. For what it's worth, you can call on your friends to help you out and slay demons together.

Buy: Demon's Souls at Rs. 4,999 / $70

Godfall

It's your job to save the world — split into five realms: Earth, Water, Air, Fire, and Spirit — in this third-person melee action RPG as one of the last “Valorian knights”. As you hack and slash your way through the enemies thrown at you, you'll earn 12 kinds of legendary armour known as “Valorplates”. Godfall is playable solo or with three players in co-op.

Buy: Godfall at Rs. 4,799 / $70

Xbox Series S/X exclusives

Tetris Effect: Connected

The only new Xbox Game Studios release is this co-op and competitive multiplayer take on Tetris, which also features everything people loved about the original Tetris Effect. The visual and aural background transforms as you progress, and are accompanied by a variety of sounds with your Tetris pieces exploding as you line them up.

Buy: Tetris Effect: Connected at Rs. 2,174 / $40, or with Xbox Game Pass

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Microsoft has secured the next Yakuza title as a timed exclusive on next-gen consoles — it's also on PC, PS4, and Xbox One — with the PS5 version not available until March 2021. Yakuza: Like a Dragon switches up the real-time combat system and introduces a turn-based one, allowing you to control four teammates and throw objects near you as you try to survive.

Buy: Yakuza: Like A Dragon at Rs. 3,499 / $60

Gears Tactics

A single-player top-down turn-based take on Microsoft's popular Gears franchise, Gears Tactics takes place 12 years before the first Gears of War game. It's like Gears meets XCOM, tasking you to save humanity and oppose the relentless Locust Horde. Originally made for Windows 10, it's now available for the Xbox One as well as the new Xbox Series S/X.

Buy: Gears Tactics at Rs. 3,999 / $60, or with Xbox Game Pass

“Optimised for Xbox Series X/S”

As part of its plans to refresh several Xbox Game Studios titles for the new consoles, Microsoft is releasing upgraded versions of several Xbox One titles: arcade racer Forza Horizon 4 set across parts of the UK, third-person shooter Gears 5, the learn-it-yourself pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, and the side-scrolling platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Buy: Forza Horizon 4 at Rs. 3,299 / $60, or with Xbox Game Pass

Buy: Gears 5 at Rs. 2,699 / $40, or with Xbox Game Pass

Buy: Sea of Thieves at Rs. 2,699 / $40, or with Xbox Game Pass

Buy: Ori and the Will of the Wisps at Rs. 1,999 / $30, or with Xbox Game Pass

Both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

In its new open-world RPG, Ubisoft asks you to establish a Viking settlement in 9th-century England, by assaulting massive forts, raiding and looting, and forming alliances. Alongside, you can take part in all sorts of side quests, including drinking competitions and rap battles. It's a giant of a game and you won't if you plan to explore every corner of its world.

Buy: Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Not exactly a launch title since it's technically not out until Friday, the new CoD game is a direct sequel to the 2010 original Call of Duty: Black Ops, with the campaign set during the early 1980s as a CIA agent goes after a Soviet spy. Of course, at this point, CoD games are more about multiplayer, which will support up to 40 players and cross-platform play.

Buy: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X

Dirt 5

The only new next-gen racing game — from the house of Codemasters — is also one of the only games that will support 4K at 120fps, assuming your TV can handle it. Focused entirely on off-road racing, Dirt 5 offers a lot of cars (over 700) and locations (Brazil, Morocco, China, Italy, Norway, and the US). And yes, four player split screen multiplayer is back.

Buy: Dirt 5 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X

Watch Dogs: Legion

A near-future dystopian London is the setting for the third Watch Dogs game from Ubisoft, which allows you to play as anyone. Literally. Hover over any citizen of the English capital, recruit them to your hacktivist squad, and get cracking. There's no shortage of enemies, including militarised private police, a mysterious rival hacking group, and a tech genius.

Buy: Watch Dogs: Legion for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X

Everything else

While those are among the biggest titles for the next-gen consoles, there are a lot of other games available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at launch too. Here's a quick list in table form —

Title PlayStation 5 Xbox Series S/X ARK: Survival Evolved No Yes (Free with Xbox Game Pass) Borderlands 3 Yes Yes Bright Memory No Yes Bugsnax Yes (Free with PS Plus) No Dead by Daylight Yes Yes Destiny 2: Beyond Light Yes Yes (Free with Xbox Game Pass) Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Yes Yes Enlisted No Yes Evergate No Yes The Falconeer No Yes Fortnite Yes (F2P) Yes (F2P) Goonya Fighter Yes No Grounded No Yes (Free with Xbox Game Pass) King Oddball Yes Yes Maneater Yes Yes Manifold Garden No Yes NBA 2K21 Yes Yes No Man's Sky Yes Yes Observer: System Redux Yes Yes Overcooked! All You Can Eat Yes Yes The Pathless Yes No Planet Coaster: Console Edition Yes Yes The Touryst Yes Yes (Free with Xbox Game Pass) Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Yes Yes WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Yes Yes Yes, Your Grace No Yes

