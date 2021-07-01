Technology News
PS Plus July 2021 Free Games Announced — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, A Plague Tale: Innocence

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown continues for a second month.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 July 2021 10:43 IST
Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Highlights
  • New free PS4, PS5 games available from July 6 – August 2
  • CoD: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are for PS4
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence out on PS5 version launch day

PlayStation Plus' July 2021 lineup has been (officially) revealed. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — the 2018 entry in Activision's long-running shooter franchise, the first one with a battle royale mode and first without a traditional single-player campaign — leads the way. Alongside it, we have last September's WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a wrestling game spin-off that's more cartoony than regular WWE 2K titles in every aspect. The third and final PS Plus title for July is A Plague Tale: Innocence, the 2019 survival horror stealth title that is set to get next-gen (and Nintendo Switch) versions this month.

In fact, Sony is only offering the PlayStation 5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence for free on PS Plus, which is great for everyone (with a PS5), be it those who have never played the critically acclaimed game before or those who wish to revisit the first title in glorious 4K 60fps on PlayStation 5. A Plague Tale: Innocence's updated edition is due July 6 on PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X, and will be added to PS Plus on launch day. It seems like Sony is finally taking on Xbox Game Pass in some way.

Though Microsoft has an ace up its sleeve too. A sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence is on its way — at E3 2021 last month, developers Asobo Studio announced A Plague Tale: Requiem, slated to release in 2022 on PC, PS5, Switch, and Series S/X. A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

ps plus july 2021 ps plus july 2021

PlayStation Plus July 2021 free games
Photo Credit: Sony

As for the other two games — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds — available for free under PS Plus in July, you will only get their PlayStation 4 versions. There's no ground to complain here either unlike in past months anyway, as neither Black Ops 4 nor WWE 2K Battlegrounds even have a PS5 version. Both titles were criticised for their use of microtransactions, though that didn't stop Black Ops 4 from becoming one of Activision's most popular launches.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and A Plague Tale: Innocence will hit PlayStation Plus on Tuesday, July 6 and be available until Monday, August 2. There's actually a fourth title this month as well in Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which continues on PS Plus for a second month after being added in June. Speaking of June, last month's two other games — Star Wars: Squadrons, and Operation: Tango — are up for free on PS Plus until Monday, July 5.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Blops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, A Plague Tale Innocence, PS5, PS4, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
