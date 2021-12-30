Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • PlayStation Plus Free January Games’ Lineup Includes Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, Deep Rock Galactic

PlayStation Plus Free January Games’ Lineup Includes Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, Deep Rock Galactic

PS Plus subscribers can access the free games starting January 4.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 December 2021 11:13 IST
PlayStation Plus Free January Games’ Lineup Includes Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, Deep Rock Galactic

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation Plus January games available till February 1

Highlights
  • Dirt 5 is available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
  • Three PS VR games can also be added before January 3
  • Persona 5 Strikers is available on PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus free games for January 2021 have been announced. The three new titles which will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 are Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic. Sony says that all these games will be available starting January 4. It also said that users can add Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains, and Mortal Shell to their game library as well as three bonus PS VR games: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition, and Until You Fall until January 3.

As per an announcement made by Sony, the January 2022 lineup of games will be available to add till February 1.

Persona 5 Strikers

Available for PlayStation 4, Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game (RPG) which features elements from hack-and-slash Dynasty Warriors series as well as other games from the Persona series. The game's protagonist is Joker who wields multiple Personas gained through random drops or by defeating mini bosses in dungeons. The story features the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan where a distorted reality emerges foils their summer vacation.

Dirt 5

Dirt 5 is available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. Dirt 5 is the eighth instalment in the franchise and focuses completely on off-road racing. It comes with a Career mode where the player will take on the role of a budding racer trying to make his mark in off-road rallies. Other modes include Arcade, Time Trial, online Multiplayer, and local co-op split-screen for up to four players. The players race on over 70 routes across 10 global locations including New York's frozen East River and under Norway's Northern Lights. Dirt 5 offers 13 different categories of vehicles.

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is also available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It is an up-to-four-player co-op first-person shooter which features destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and alien monsters. The game takes place on the Hoxxes IV planet which is full of minerals, biomes, and bugs. The players have to work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight a way through a massive cave system.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PS Plus, Sony, PlayStation, PS Plus January games, Dirt 5, Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic
    Sourabh Kulesh
    Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
    Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of January 6 Launch

    Related Stories

    PlayStation Plus Free January Games’ Lineup Includes Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, Deep Rock Galactic
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
    2. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
    3. iPhone 13 Users Demand Noise Cancellation Option Offered in Earlier Models
    4. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
    5. Vi Discontinues 3 Prepaid Packs With Disney+ Hotstar Access
    6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
    7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
    8. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
    9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
    10. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
    #Latest Stories
    1. Robinhood to Roll Out Beta Version of Digital Wallet in January 2022
    2. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of January 6 Launch
    3. Samsung in Talks to Buy Alzheimer’s Drug Maker Biogen for $42 Billion: Report
    4. Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Login Failed’ Error: Krafton Investigating Issue Affecting Some Gamers
    5. Samsung, Micron Warn China's Xian Lockdown Could Affect Memory Chip Manufacturing
    6. Elon Musk's SpaceX Raises Over $337 Million in Fresh Funding
    7. Oppo A16K India Launch Tipped for January, Specifications Said to Include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
    8. iQoo 9 Series to Sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, VC Three-Dimensional Heat Dissipation System
    9. Realme GT 2 Series Teased to Offer Improved Thermal Management, GT Mode 3.0
    10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Ahead of India Launch
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com