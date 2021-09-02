Technology News
PS Plus September 2021 Games Announced — Hitman 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked! All You Can Eat

PS Plus subscribers can add these games to their library from September 7 to October 4.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 September 2021 14:02 IST
PS Plus September 2021 Games Announced — Hitman 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Photo Credit: PlayStation

PS Plus players will get to step into the shoes of the iconic Agent 47 in Hitman 2

Highlights
  • PS Plus free games are available to download till October 4
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a PS5-exclusive title
  • PS Plus July games can be downloaded till September 6

PlayStation Plus players will get three new games in the month of September — Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Two out of the three games will be available for PlayStation 4 players with the first one being an exclusive for PlayStation 5 players. Thanks to the PS5's backwards compatibility, the other two games will be available to play on the next-gen console as well. All three games will be available to download starting Tuesday, September 7. Starting next week, players can add these games to their library and download them to their consoles until next month, provided they have an active PS Plus subscription

Sony, through a blog post, announced that all three games will be available to download for free till October 4. As mentioned, the three games available to PS Plus members are Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Here's a quick look at the three games.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a remastered version that includes the original Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2, and all its downloadable content (DLC). Players can cook up a storm in campaign, survival, and practice modes with the newly added assist mode. It also comes with multiplayer support. Furthermore, it contains a scalable user interface (UI), dyslexia-friendly text, and colour blindness options. Overcooked! All You Can Eat will only be available for PS5 players exclusively.

Hitman 2

IO Interactive's Hitman 2 is the seventh major instalment in the Hitman franchise. Players will take on the role of the iconic genetically engineered assassin — Agent 47 — to hunt and eliminate the Shadow Client and unravel his militia. The game gets "new ways to play, new game modes, and new features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise-first co-op play."

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Based on the hit sci-fi franchise, Predator: Hunting Grounds pits man against the Predator. Players will be a part of a four-person Fireteam that will compete in challenging missions before they are found by the Predator. Alternatively, some players can choose to be the Predator and hunt others using deadly alien weaponry. The Predator's arsenal includes a shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, Combistick, and more.

PS Plus subscribers have until Monday, September 6 to add the free games from August — Hunters Arena: Legends, Plants Vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2 (Review).

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

What do you think of this month's free PS Plus games? Let us know on our dedicated Gaming Community forum where you can connect with fellow gamers, seek tips and guides, or simply rant about any irksome game or feature you came across.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation 4, PS4, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus, PS Plus Free Games, Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat, Predator Hunting Grounds
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Comment
