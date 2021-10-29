PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting three new games in November, along with three free titles for PlayStation VR as well. The three games coming this month are Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. All three games are available for PlayStation 4 while two will be available for PlayStation 5. The three games available for PS VR comprise The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall. All three games will be available to download starting November 2.

Through a blog post, Sony announced that PlayStation Plus subscribers can download the three free games for PlayStation consoles till December 6. The free PS VR games will be available to download till January 3.

Knockout City

Knockout City debuted in June. Players team up and compete with rival crews in online dodgeball battles. They can use trick shots and co-ordinate with their teammates to take out their opponents. If players run out of balls, they can roll up and become a weapon that their teammates can use. The in-game characters also have various customisation options. Knockout City will be available to download on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

First Class Trouble

The social deduction game lets six players play together online on a luxury space cruiser. In the game, four out of the six are randomly selected as Residents who fight to defeat the rouge artificial intelligence (AI), while the rest are assigned to be Personoids who must stop the Residents before they defeat the AI. First Class Trouble is also available on both PS5 and PS4 consoles.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is an intense, customisable combat role-playing game (RPG) set in a sprawling game universe. Players can roam the world of Amalur and explore the regions of Rathir, Dalentarth, and Brigand Hall Caverns. It is only available for PS4 users.

The Persistence

The Persistence is one of three games available for PS VR players. The game is set in the year 2521, aboard a deep space colony starship. As a clone of a security office on the ship, players will have to work their way around challenges to repair the systems and prevent the starship from destruction.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The standard edition of the The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be available for PS VR players in November and December. Players will have to fight, sneak, scavenge, and survive in zombie-infested New Orleans.

Until You Fall

Until You Fall is a sword-fighting game based in a neon environment that lets players fight magic-infused opponents. Players move their limbs as per the synthwave soundtrack to attack, block, cast spells, and dodge deeper into the heart of the in-game world.

Players have until November 1 to download the free games from October — Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

