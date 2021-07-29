Technology News
PS Plus Free August Games Announced — Hunters Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, More

PlayStation Plus players will also be able to play Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for free in August.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 July 2021 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: PlayStation

PlayStation Plus games for August offers an eclectic mix of multiplayer titles

Highlights
  • PS Plus free games are available to download till September 6
  • PS5 players will get their hands on only Hunter Arena: Legends
  • PS Plus July games can be downloaded till August 2

PlayStation Plus players will get three new games in the month of August — Hunters Arena: Legends, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2. All three games will be available for PlayStation 4 players with the first one being available on PlayStation 5 as well. However, thanks to PlayStation 5's backwards compatibility, you can still play the other games on the PS5. All three games will be available to download starting Tuesday, August 3. Starting next week, players can add these three games to their library and download them to their consoles until next month, provided they have an active PS Plus subscription.

Sony announced through its blog that all three games will be available to download for PS Plus members till September 6. As mentioned, the three games available to PS Plus members in the month of August are Hunters Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2 (Review). Here's a quick look at the three games:

Hunters Arena: Legends

Hunters Arena: Legends is a 30-player PvP and PvE combat-based battle royale that is "set in an ancient age in which humanity battles each other as well as a growing legion of demons that have been unleashed upon the world." The game is developed by Manstisco and is available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

The latest instalment in the Plants vs. Zombies franchise, Battle for Neighborville has PvP, PvE, a co-op tower-defence mode, and free-roam areas with standalone campaigns that can be either be played solo or with a friend in split-screen co-op — available only on consoles and not on PC. Notably, the game is also available to play for free on EA Play.

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2 offers players a chance to try out their skills in doubles matches, a mode that was missing in the first Tennis World Tour title that was released in 2018. Tennis World Tour 2 also allows local multiplayer mode for up to four players on the same device or two players on two machines. The game lets players manage their season, staff, equipment, and sponsors in the Career mode. This game is also only available to download for free on PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation 4. However, the game can also be purchased and played on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

PS Plus subscribers have until Monday, August 2, to add the free games from JulyCall of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and A Plague Tale: Innocence.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

What do you think of this month's free PS Plus games? Let us know on our dedicated Gaming Community forum where you can connect with fellow gamers, seek tips and guides, or simply rant about any irksome game or feature you came across.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
