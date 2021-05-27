Technology News
PS Plus Free June Games Announced — Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Operation: Tango

PlayStation Plus subscribers will have their hands full in June with epic space dogfights and relentless martial arts action.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 27 May 2021 13:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PlayStation

PlayStation Plus free games for June has a PS5 exclusive, as usual

  • PS5 players will get their hands on co-op adventure Operation: Tango
  • PlayStation also kicked off its Days of Play sale
  • PS Plus free games to be available starting June 1

PlayStation Plus users will get their hands on three free games in the month of June — Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, and Operation: Tango. All the three games will be available for download for PS Plus subscribers starting June 1. While Operation: Tango will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the other two titles will be available for PlayStation 4 users. Starting next week, you can add the free games to your library and download them later at your convenience — as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.

Sony announced in its blog that while all the three free PS Plus games will be available starting June 1, Star Wars: Squadron and Operation: Tango will be available to be added to library until July 5. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, on the other hand, will be available until August 2. Here's a quick look at all three games:

Star Wars: Squadron

Star Wars: Squadron puts you in the cockpit of iconic starships from the franchise. You can either choose to be on the New Republic side and zoom around in an X-Wing or Y-Wing fighter. However, if you choose to be on the side of the Empire, you can take out rebel forces on your swift TIE Fighter or TIE Interceptor. The class-based first-person space combat title lets players engage in multiplayer deathmatches or team-based sessions. It does have a single player campaign, but Star Wars: Squadron is best enjoyed with friends. Its worth noting that the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass and on EA Play.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

If the recent Mortal Kombat movie made you swear off the game altogether for the next few months, you can try out your martial arts skill in the remastered Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. Making its digital debut exclusively on PlayStation 4, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will take you back to the days of classic arcade fighters where you had to find the right balance between button mashing and fine-tuned skills to decimate your opponent. You will have nearly two months to add Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown to your collection. If you haven't played any Virtua Fighter title earlier, we highly recommend you start with this.

Operation: Tango

This PS5 exclusive will put PS5's DualSense controller's inbuilt mic to good use, as Operation: Tango is essentially a co-op adventure that will allow two players to team up and constantly communicate with each other (through mics) to “complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world.” The game will only use the player's voices to link each other, so, communication is key.

PS Plus subscribers will still have until May 31 to scoop up the free games from May — Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest. Eager customers can also check out the Days of Play sale that is now live with alluring discounts on major titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Review), Demon's Souls, Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Review), and more.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

What do you think of this month's free PS Plus games? Let us know on our dedicated Gaming Community forum where you can connect with fellow gamers, seek tips and guides, or simply rant about any irksome game or feature you came across.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

    Shayak Majumder
    Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
