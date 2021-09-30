Technology News
  PlayStation Plus October Free Games Include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X

PlayStation Plus October Free Games Include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X

PS Plus subscribers can add these games to their library from October 4 till November 1.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 September 2021 17:00 IST
PlayStation Plus October Free Games Include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Hell Let Loose is a multiplayer epic battle of 100 players for PS5

Highlights
  • Hell Let Loose is developed by Australian studio Black Matter
  • Mortal Kombat X is developed by NetherRealm Studios
  • Hell Let Loose only available for PS5 players

PlayStation Plus October free games list is out. Players will get three new games in the coming month — Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X. Two out of the three games will be available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) players, while the 2019 World War II-inspired multiplayer game Hell Let Loose will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 (PS5) players. All three games will be available for download via PS Plus Starting October 5. Players having an active PS Plus subscription can download the new games until November 1. However, PlayStation Plus subscribers can still download September's games — Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds till October 4.

Sony announced in a blog post that the free games will be available to download from October 5 to November 1.

Hell Let Loose

Hell Let Loose is a multiplayer epic battle of 100 players and players shoot it out in matches of up to 50 per side. The RTS-inspired meta-game developed by Australian studio Black Matter was released in July this year. Team17 is the publisher of this World War II-inspired multiplayer title. Player can choose one of 14 playable roles within infantry, recon, and armour unit types. Each of the units will be packed with authentic weapons, equipment, and vehicles. Hell Let Loose will only be available for PS5 players.

PGA Tour 2K21

Are you a Golf lover? If yes, you may get addicted to this adventure developed by HB Studios. The game, which is published by 2K Sports, lets you design your dream career. PGA Tour 2K21 will let players invite friends or play with the world's best players online. The player can also customise equipment, build a clubhouse, then run full seasons and tournaments customised to their own requirements.

Mortal Kombat X

The 2015 fighting video game is developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. It features characters such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kano Cassie Cage, Kotal Kahn, Ferra-Torr, and D'Vorah. Mortal Kombat X offers three different versions for each playable character, and they will have different fighting styles, special moves, abilities, and strategies to pick from.

In India, the PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    Further reading: PlayStation Plus, PlayStation October release, Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, Mortal Kombat X
    Nithya P Nair
    Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
    Samsung Galaxy A02 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
    Apple Now Lets You Rate and Review Built-in iOS Apps on App Store

    PlayStation Plus October Free Games Include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X
