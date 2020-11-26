Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for December: Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, Worms Rumble

PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for December: Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, Worms Rumble

PS5 players will still have free access to Bugsnax from the PS Plus lineup announced last month.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 26 November 2020 13:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for December: Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, Worms Rumble

PlayStation Plus offers three free games for the month of December

Highlights
  • PlayStation Plus adds three new titles to its free game lineup
  • You will need an active PS Plus subscription to access the free games
  • Bugsnax is still available for download for PS5 users

PlayStation Plus members will get their hands on Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, and Worms Rumble for free. All three games will be available for download for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users from December 1, 2020, to January 4, 2021. As always, you'll need to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to access the free titles. Last month, Bugsnax was made a part of the PS Plus lineup exclusively for PS5 users. The indie adventure will continue to be available for download until January 4, 2021. So, essentially, PS5 users will have access to four free titles this month through their PS Plus subscription.

Just Cause 4

An action-adventure that could put even Michael Bay's over-the-top action sequences to shame, Just Cause 4 lets you take control of daredevil agent Rico Rodriguez as he plans to rid the fictional nation of Solis of the oppressive private militia, The Black Hand. Rodriguez will have his impressive arsenal of guns and rocket launchers to choose from, along with his trusty grappling hook to wreak havoc in the most intuitive ways. Developer Avalanche Studios made good use of its in-house Apex engine to introduce extreme weather conditions in the game, including tornadoes, blizzards, sandstorms, and more. Thanks to its creative gameplay and variety of missions, we rated the game 8 out of 10 in our review.

Just Cause 4 Complete Edition can be purchased via PlayStation Store for Rs. 999/ $17.49. Along with the main game, the Complete Edition also offers access to all Black Market/premium content and expansion packs.

Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena is a 3-on-3 competitive shooter that may remind you of Overwatch, thanks to its bright colour palette, fun gameplay, and impressive roster of heroes to choose from – each with their own special ability. Rocket Arena offers a host of in-game items such as Speed Boost and Rocket Magnet to help spice up each skirmish. The game was released in July this year, so gamers and streamers may wish to check out the title to take a break from usual competitive titles such as Fortnite and PUBG. The title is available for purchase on PlayStation Store for Rs. 409/ $4.99.

Worms Rumble

A part of the popular Worms tactical action series, Worms Rumble pits 32 players against each other in an intense arena-based last-worm-standing combat. The game offers a plethora of cheeky worm customisations and an impressive arsenal that comprises a bazooka and the much-coveted Holy Hand Grenade. Players can take part in seasonal challenges or quick daily challenges for additional XP and rewards. The game isn't official released yet, so there's no listing on the PlayStation Store at the time of writing.

Bugsnax from last month's PS Plus lineup will be available for download for PS5 players until January 4 next year. Apart from the free titles, PS Plus subscribers on the PS5 have exclusive access to PlayStation Plus Collection, that offers access to a curated library of iconic PlayStation 4 (PS4) exclusives such as Bloodborne, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation Plus Free Games, PlayStation Plus Games, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation, Sony, PlayStation 4, PS4, PlayStation 5, PS5, Just Cause 4
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for December: Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, Worms Rumble
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  6. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  3. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
  4. Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet
  5. Vivo V21 Series Could Launch as Early as Q1 2021: Report
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report
  7. Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  9. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com