PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for April – Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Sony is also offering a host of free games under its Play At Home initiative.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 1 April 2021 10:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PlayStation

PS Plus subscribers will get their hands on three free games in April

Highlights
  • PS Plus free games will be available from April 6 – May 3
  • 2 PS4 and 1 PS5 titles on the slate for April
  • Horizon Zero Dawn will also be available for free

PlayStation Plus subscribers will have their hands full with monstrous quests in April as the free games lineup for the month brings two zombie survival shooters and an otherworldly platformer. Days Gone, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available for free for PS Plus subscribers starting April 6. The first two titles will be exclusively available for PlayStation 4 users, and Oddworld: Soulstorm will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Subscribers still have until April 5 to scoop up the free games from March – Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, and Remnant: From the Ashes.

Sony revealed the free PS4 and PS5 games on its PlayStation Blog, announcing that the titles will be available for download from April 6 to May 3. PS5 users will have until April 5 to download the arena-based car combat title Destruction AllStars that has been available for free for gamers on the next-gen console since February.

Days Gone

A PlayStation 4-exclusive, Days Gone (Review) puts gamers in the shoes (and on the heavily-modded motorcycle) of outlaw-turned-drifter Deacon St. John who embarks on a visceral quest to find his wife Sarah as throngs of zombie-like creatures (known as Freakers) wreak havoc in a post-apocalyptic world. While the story was met with much criticism, Days Gone impressed critics and gamers alike with its tense gameplay and gorgeous visuals. The game's high point comes whenever Deacon takes on Hordes, which comprises a swarm of Freakers — numbering anywhere between 50 to 500. Taking on Hordes isn't an easy task, either. You need to constantly craft weapons and special ammo, weave through obstacles, figure out how to best utilise your limited resources — all at the same time while hundreds of Freakers rush at you menacingly, very much like the zombies in the Brad Pitt-starrer World War Z. Not for the faint-hearted, this.

If you aren't subscribed to PS Plus, you can purchase Days Gone for Rs. 3,999 / $39.99.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

If Days Gone gives you sleepless nights, Zombie Army 4: Dead War could be the perfect respite you need. Designed to be best enjoyed with friends, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a third person shooter that lets you take on a zombie army led by none other than Adolf Hitler himself. Although a single-player option is available, the campaign plays out best on multiplayer. With the pandemic not relenting anytime soon, we can't think of a better way to spend an evening than to take down Hitler and his zombies with your online friends.

You can purchase Zombie Army 4: Dead War for Rs. 2,999 / $49.99.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Slated to release worldwide on April 6, PS5 gamers will have free access to the platformer on the release date itself. A reimagining of the classic 1998 title, Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, Oddworld: Soulstorm is a 2.5D (or pseudo-3D) side scroller that revolves around a strange creature named Abe who must save his even-stranger Mudokan friends from slave labour in the fictional realm of Oddworld. The single-player campaign promises challenging levels and an intriguing story to boot.

Apart from the free PS Plus games, PlayStation users will also have access to 10 games free of charge, as part of Sony's Play At Home initiative till April 22. From April 19 to May 14, the critically-acclaimed action-adventure RPG Horizon Zero Dawn (Review) will also be available for free under the programme.

As always, you will need to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to have continued access to the games, once you've added them to your library. PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

What do you think of this month's free PS Plus games? Let us know on our dedicated Gaming Community forum where you can connect with fellow gamers, seek tips and guides, or simply rant about any irksome game or feature you came across.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
    PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Plus Free Games, PlayStation Plus April, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation 4, PS4, PS Plus, Sony, Days Gone, Oddworld Soulstorm, Zombie Army 4 Dead War
    Shayak Majumder
    Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
