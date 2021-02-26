Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • PlayStation Users to Get Free Games Until June as Part of 'Play at Home', PS Plus March Games Announced

PlayStation Users to Get Free Games Until June as Part of 'Play at Home', PS Plus March Games Announced

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get Final Fantasy VII Remake as part of March lineup for free games.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 26 February 2021 19:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation Users to Get Free Games Until June as Part of 'Play at Home', PS Plus March Games Announced

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Ratchet & Clank is marked by gorgeous visuals

Highlights
  • Sony brings back Play At Home intiative
  • Ratchet & Clank may be followed by more free games later
  • PS Plus free games for March comprises four titles

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users can own a copy of Ratchet & Clank for free, as part of the company's Play At Home initiative. Sony introduced Play At Home in April last year, as the world was just entering consecutive lockdowns due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Under the initiative, the company gave away digital copies of two games last year – Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – completely free-of-cost. These free titles could be downloaded by anyone, whether a person has a PlayStation Plus subscription or not. Sony has brought back the initiative again this year, starting with a free copy of Ratchet & Clank for the month of March, with more games expected to be announced until June.

Making the announcement via a blog post on February 23, Sony said that the Play At Home is kicking off in March and will extend through June.

The first free game to be offered is Ratchet & Clank (Review), the strangely addictive and surprisingly hilarious space adventure starring Ratchet, a lombax (a feline humanoid) and his trusty robot buddy, Clank. Developed by Insomniac Games of Spider-Man fame, Ratchet & Clank is marked by outlandish weapons, engaging gameplay, and gorgeously rich worlds to explore. Starting March 1 at 8pm PST (March 2/ 9:30am IST), users can redeem the game free-of-cost anytime before March 31 8pm PDT (April 1/ 9:30am IST).

As mentioned earlier, you don't need a PS Plus subscription to access the Play At Home titles. All you need to do is redeem the game and it will be yours to download and play. Interestingly, PlayStation 5 owners will automatically have free access to Ratchet & Clank via the PlayStation Plus Collection. Sony is going to announce more free games as the Play At Home initiative continues until June.

PS Plus Free Games for March announced

PlayStation has announced the free games lineup for March. The free slate of games include the critically accalimed Final Fantasy VII Remake, the puzzle Maquette, the sci-fi RPG shooter Remnant: From the Ashes, and the first-person PS VR shooter Farpoint. 

Out of the lineup, only Maquette is a PS5-exclusive title. It should be noted that the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII won't be available for a PS5 digital version upgrade. Apart from these, PS5 users will still have free access to Destruction AllStars.

The games will be available for download starting March 2 until April 5.

You will need to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to have continued access to the games, once you've added them to your library. PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India at Rs. 499 for a month, Rs. 1,199 for three months, and Rs. 2,999 for 12 months.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Play At Home, Sony, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PS5, PS4, Ratchet and Clank, PlayStation Free Games, PlayStation Plus, PS Plus, Oddworld Soulstorm, Final Fantasy VII Remake
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Google’s Sleep API to Improve Sleep Tracking, Save Your Phone Battery

Related Stories

PlayStation Users to Get Free Games Until June as Part of 'Play at Home', PS Plus March Games Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  2. Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Go Live Ahead of March 3 Launch
  3. Spotify Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Filter Liked Songs by Mood, Genre
  4. Redmi K40 May Launch as a Poco 5G Phone Globally
  5. BSNL Introduces Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 555 Broadband Plans: Report
  6. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  7. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ Now Official With 120Hz Display
  8. Bounce Bike Rental App Is Launching Its First Electric Scooter in India
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Sleep API to Improve Sleep Tracking, Save Your Phone Battery
  2. Jio Phone 2021 Offer: Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Data, and Jio Phone at as Low as Rs. 1,499
  3. Coinbase: Finding Bitcoin Inventor Satoshi Nakamoto Could Harm the Cryptocurrency
  4. PlayStation 5 Could Get an Update to Unlock M.2 Expansion Slot This Summer
  5. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India
  6. Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. Spotify Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Filter Liked Songs by Mood, Genre
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Launching in India in March, Price Tipped
  9. Oppo Find X3 Series Price and Colour Options Surface Online, Tipped to Launch on March 11
  10. Xbox Series S Pre-Orders Return on Amazon, Flipkart; Series X to Start Shipping From April 16
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com