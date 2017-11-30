PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Ashes Cricket PC, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for the Nintendo Switch, and even a new Hearthstone expansion, among others, ensure that December is far from a weak month for video games. There are a number of exciting new releases, and some pretty great games coming to the Games with Gold subscribers this December as well.

Here’s what you need to play this month, along with the release dates and prices of the most interesting new games out in December 2017.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

No, it’s not coming to mobile this month. The game that shepherded the Battle Royale genre is hitting the Xbox One via the console’s early access program, Xbox Game Preview. What this means is, if you own an Xbox One, One S, or One X, and don’t have a Windows PC, you can see what all the fuss is about, which usually boils down to 100 people squaring it off in a fight to the death on an island that’s constantly shrinking in size.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds release date : December 12

: December 12 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds platforms : Xbox One

: Xbox One PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds price: $30 (roughly Rs. 1,930)

Hearthstone: Kobolds and Catacombs

Revealed at BlizzCon 2017, this new expansion to Blizzard’s card collection game brings Dungeon Run — a rouglike single-player mode similar to games like FTL and Asura - but in the Hearthstone universe. That adds a new dimension to the game, bringing in some variety. If you’ve been away from Hearthstone for awhile, this might be the right time to come back.

Hearthstone: Kobolds and Catacombs release date : December 7

: December 7 Hearthstone: Kobolds and Catacombs platforms : Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows PC

: Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows PC Hearthstone: Kobolds and Catacombs price: $40 (around Rs. 2,575)

Okami HD

One of the greatest games of the PS2 era now graces the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Developed by Resident Evil and Street Fighter creator Capcom, it’s the company’s take on Legend of Zelda. You’re Amaterasu, the goddess of the sun, in the form of a white wolf. It takes place in a watercolored version of ancient Japan and has you on a quest to rid the land of demons. This HD re-release supports 4K resolution on the PS4 Pro, Windows PC, and Xbox One X. You can also choose between 16:9 widescreen or the original 4:3 aspect ratio. An Okami HD Nintendo Switch version has not been announced yet, but given Capcom’s success with Monster Hunter XX on the platform, we won’t be surprised to see it happen at a later date.

Okami HD release date : December 12

: December 12 Okami HD platforms : PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC

: PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC Okami HD price: Rs. 1,799 ($30 in the US)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Despite the ‘2’ in its name, you don’t need to play 2010’s Xenoblade Chronicles to enjoy Xenoblade Chronicles 2. It takes place in a hostile world where scant remains of civilisation lives on the backs of gigantic beasts known as Titans. Intriguing premise aside, there’s a revamped combat system, a set of interesting characters, and art direction that’s stellar to say the least. How it plays on the Nintendo Switch remains to be seen, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for our full review soon.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 release date : December 1

: December 1 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 platforms : Nintendo Switch

: Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Chronicles 2 price: $60 (around Rs. 4,000)

Ashes Cricket PC

Ashes Cricket hit the PS4 and Xbox One in November, but December should see the release of the game on PC. No release date has been given yet other than a vague Christmas window, but we should see it out before the year is up even though developer Big Ant has concerns over the PC audience and piracy.

This isn’t all either, as VR enthusiasts will be able to play Doom VFR for the HTC Vive and PS VR as well as Fallout 4 VR for the HTC Vive. The PS4 also finally gets Dead Rising 4, which was earlier exclusive to the Xbox One. Releasing as Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package, it includes all of its DLC, along with the base game.

And if you’re using Xbox Live Gold, here’s what you can play free this month:

Games for Xbox Live Gold - December 2017