Technology News
loading

eFootball PES 2020 Demo Release Date, Download Size, Teams, System Requirements, and More

The EA Sports’ FIFA rival is out of the gates first again.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 13:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
eFootball PES 2020 Demo Release Date, Download Size, Teams, System Requirements, and More

Photo Credit: Konami

PES 2020 demo release date, teams, and game modes

Highlights
  • eFootball PES 2020 demo is out July 30
  • Available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One
  • Barça, Man United among 13 teams available

The release date of PES 2020 — or eFootball PES 2020, as it's now officially called — is still a month and a half away but Konami is so excited to showcase what it has made that it's releasing a demo of its latest football sim earlier than ever. This week, in July. And with exclusive partnerships with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich, in addition to new partnerships with Manchester United and Arsenal to add to its long-term deal with FC Barcelona, the PES 2020 demo does have something to show off after all. There are a few promised changes in gameplay, which we'll talk about in more detail in our impressions piece after the demo is out, but for now, here's all you need to know about the PES 2020 demo.

PES 2020 demo release date

The demo for PES 2020 will be available Tuesday, July 30 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. On PC, you'll need Steam to download and play it.

PES 2020 demo download size

Neither Sony, Microsoft, nor Valve have revealed the download size of the PES 2020 demo. If we'd to make an educated guess, it would likely be between 3.5-4.5GB, going by last year's data.

PES 2020 demo teams

The 13 teams in PES 2019 demo are spread across seven domestic leagues. Here's the full list:

Club Country League
FC Barcelona Spain La Liga
Juventus Italy Serie A
Manchester United England Premier League
Arsenal England Premier League
Bayern Munich Germany Bundesliga
SE Palmeiras Brazil Brasileirão
CR Flamengo Brazil Brasileirão
São Paulo FC Brazil Brasileirão
SC Corinthians Brazil Brasileirão
CR Vasco da Gama Brazil Brasileirão
CA Boca Juniors Argentina Superliga Argentina
CA River Plate Argentina Superliga Argentina
Colo-Colo Chile Chilean Primera División

PES 2020 demo game modes

Like last year, the PES 2020 demo will allow you to play both offline and online. You'll get access to Exhibition Match, Co-op Mode, Online Quick Match, and Online Co-op. That means you can play single-player or multiplayer versus AI, and multiplayer alongside and / or against a mix of AI players and human players.

But this time around, Konami is also including the Edit mode in the PES demo, which will only be available on PS4 and PC. This is the first time that the Edit mode is coming to the demo, which gives fans extra time to play around with creating their own kits, editing teams, et cetera. Konami says you can carry over those edit files from the PES 2020 demo over to the main game.

PES 2020 demo stadiums

Konami hasn't announced the stadiums that will be available in PES 2020 demo, but Gamereactor says there will be a total of three stadiums. Camp Nou has been a favourite of Konami's since it's an exclusive, so expect that to be there. And with Juventus' Allianz Stadium and Bayern's Allianz Arena also exclusive to PES 2020, we think those just might be the other two. It's all speculation on our end, mind you.

PES 2020 demo PC system requirements

Again, Konami hasn't announced anything. Steam just states you'll need “a 64-bit processor and operating system”, which essentially feels like a placeholder given most games need that.

PES 2020 pre order

If you enjoy the demo and are interested in pre-ordering the game, eFootball PES 2020 price starts at Rs. 2,960 on the Xbox One, Rs. 3,499 on PS4, and Rs. 3,902 on Steam for PC. Physical pre-orders are not yet live.

PES 2020 mobile

There's no word on PES 2020 Android or iOS versions, and you shouldn't expect to hear anything before October. For context, PES 2019 mobile released only in December, but that was also because of a new engine. PES 2020 mobile release date should be before December 2019. Again, these are just educated guesses on our part.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PES, PES 2020, eFootball PES 2020, Pro Evolution Soccer, Konami
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Prime Video: The Best TV Series on Amazon’s Streaming Service
Honor Smartphones
eFootball PES 2020 Demo Release Date, Download Size, Teams, System Requirements, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 12 in India
  2. 16-Year-Old 'Bugha' Wins $3 Million Fortnite World Cup Solo Prize
  3. Jio GigaFiber Launch Date, Netflix's Mobile Only Plan, More News This Week
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  5. Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com
  6. Using a Smartphone for This Long Could Increase the Risk of Obesity
  7. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  9. Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant: What Is It and How to Use
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade-in Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Shark 2 Pro Storage, Colour Variants Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 30 Launch
  2. BSNL Rs. 1,188 Mathuram Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calls, 5GB Data for 345 Days Launched
  3. Oppo Showcases ‘Waterfall Screen’ With Curved Edges, Almost No Bezels
  4. Vivo Z5 Surfaces Online in Hand-on Images Ahead of July 31 Launch: Report
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 on Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Five or More Hours of Smartphone Usage per Day May Increase Obesity: Study
  7. Grab Says to Invest $2 Billion in Indonesia Using Funds From SoftBank
  8. Fortnite Season 10 Teaser Hints at the Return of the Dusty Depot
  9. Airtel Reduces Incoming Call Validity to 7 Days After Expiry of Prepaid Plan
  10. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Creative Team Includes Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad Producers, Oscar Winners
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.