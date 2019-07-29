The release date of PES 2020 — or eFootball PES 2020, as it's now officially called — is still a month and a half away but Konami is so excited to showcase what it has made that it's releasing a demo of its latest football sim earlier than ever. This week, in July. And with exclusive partnerships with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich, in addition to new partnerships with Manchester United and Arsenal to add to its long-term deal with FC Barcelona, the PES 2020 demo does have something to show off after all. There are a few promised changes in gameplay, which we'll talk about in more detail in our impressions piece after the demo is out, but for now, here's all you need to know about the PES 2020 demo.

The demo for PES 2020 will be available Tuesday, July 30 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. On PC, you'll need Steam to download and play it.

PES 2020 demo download size

Neither Sony, Microsoft, nor Valve have revealed the download size of the PES 2020 demo. If we'd to make an educated guess, it would likely be between 3.5-4.5GB, going by last year's data.

PES 2020 demo teams

The 13 teams in PES 2019 demo are spread across seven domestic leagues. Here's the full list:

Club Country League FC Barcelona Spain La Liga Juventus Italy Serie A Manchester United England Premier League Arsenal England Premier League Bayern Munich Germany Bundesliga SE Palmeiras Brazil Brasileirão CR Flamengo Brazil Brasileirão São Paulo FC Brazil Brasileirão SC Corinthians Brazil Brasileirão CR Vasco da Gama Brazil Brasileirão CA Boca Juniors Argentina Superliga Argentina CA River Plate Argentina Superliga Argentina Colo-Colo Chile Chilean Primera División

PES 2020 demo game modes

Like last year, the PES 2020 demo will allow you to play both offline and online. You'll get access to Exhibition Match, Co-op Mode, Online Quick Match, and Online Co-op. That means you can play single-player or multiplayer versus AI, and multiplayer alongside and / or against a mix of AI players and human players.

But this time around, Konami is also including the Edit mode in the PES demo, which will only be available on PS4 and PC. This is the first time that the Edit mode is coming to the demo, which gives fans extra time to play around with creating their own kits, editing teams, et cetera. Konami says you can carry over those edit files from the PES 2020 demo over to the main game.

PES 2020 demo stadiums

Konami hasn't announced the stadiums that will be available in PES 2020 demo, but Gamereactor says there will be a total of three stadiums. Camp Nou has been a favourite of Konami's since it's an exclusive, so expect that to be there. And with Juventus' Allianz Stadium and Bayern's Allianz Arena also exclusive to PES 2020, we think those just might be the other two. It's all speculation on our end, mind you.

PES 2020 demo PC system requirements

Again, Konami hasn't announced anything. Steam just states you'll need “a 64-bit processor and operating system”, which essentially feels like a placeholder given most games need that.

PES 2020 pre order

If you enjoy the demo and are interested in pre-ordering the game, eFootball PES 2020 price starts at Rs. 2,960 on the Xbox One, Rs. 3,499 on PS4, and Rs. 3,902 on Steam for PC. Physical pre-orders are not yet live.

PES 2020 mobile

There's no word on PES 2020 Android or iOS versions, and you shouldn't expect to hear anything before October. For context, PES 2019 mobile released only in December, but that was also because of a new engine. PES 2020 mobile release date should be before December 2019. Again, these are just educated guesses on our part.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.