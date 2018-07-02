It's July already? Boy, time really does fly when you're having fun. It only seems like yesterday that we were talking about upcoming releases of 2018, and now we're half way through the year. And what a year it's been. But we're not here to talk about the past, but in fact discuss what's coming up in the month after E3, July. It might not have as many games as any other month in the year, but there's still something to look forward to including some highly anticipated second comings, one from a cult-favourite franchise of the past and other from possibly one of the harshest judged video games in recent memory. Here are the top gaming titles releasing in July 2018.

Games releasing in July 2018

Red Faction: Guerrilla Remastered

Ever get one of those days where you feel like breaking everything? This game was designed exactly for that. When Red Faction Guerrilla was first released on the PS3, PC, and Xbox 360 in YEAR, it was ahead of its time due to its technical prowess considering the kind of environmental damage and destruction you can achieve in the game that could leave entire structures levelled to the ground, allowing for creative ways to play. Need to reach an enemy inside a building? Just sledgehammer through a wall instead of searching for the entrance. What we need to wait and see is how well the Remaster holds up and if it amplifies this standout trait of the original.

Red Faction release date: July 3

Red Faction platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Red Faction price: TBA

Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler may sound like an odd name for a Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) but there's a good explanation for it. Unlike most JRPGs that are woven around a single narrative, here you have eight independent characters to choose from, each with its own story arc and gameplay style. The game uses 2D sprites on a 3D engine creating a diorama-like effect, and also adds a tasteful tilt-shift blur around the edges. Can't wait? The demo is available on the Nintendo eShop with your progress carrying over to the full game when its out this month.

Octopath Traveler release date: July 13

Octopath Traveler platforms: Switch

Octopath Traveler price: $60 in the US (around Rs. 4,200)

Sonic Mania Plus

We really enjoyed Sonic Mania, to the point where we thought it was the best thing to happen to the franchise in decades. Now we're getting more of it. Sonic Mania Plus is an updated iteration of last year's game with updated visuals and a new Encore-mode that allows you to explore levels in new ways. There are new characters to join the rosters including Mighty the Armadillo, Ray the Flying Squirrel, and Pennywise the dancing clown.... ok we just made the last one up, but the other two are real... seriously. Anyway, Sonic Mania Plus is probably the only Sonic game that capable of scratching that nostalgic itch you have with the franchise.

Sonic Mania Plus release date: July 17

Sonic Mania Plus platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Sonic Mania Plus price: Rs. 2,499 on Switch, Rs. 1,999 on PS4 and Xbox One ($30 in the US)

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Yes, we know that Toad is not everyone's character in the Mario-verse. In fact, he's probably a couple of levels below Waluigi, who doesn't even have his own standalone game yet. And now Toad gets his second game - well, technically it's a port of the game by the same name that originally released on the Wii U. Based around multiple mini levels with goals to reach and collectibles to pick up along the way, Captain Toad is quite like a mobile puzzle game in its addictive nature, only with much better production quality. Must try if you've been looking for a pick-up-and-play game on the Nintendo Switch.

Captain Toad release date: July 13

Captain Toad platforms: Switch, 3DS

Captain Toad price: $40 in the US

The Banner Saga 3

Stoic's epic tactical RPG is back, and it's carrying forward all your saved data from the previous two games. The beautifully hand-drawn viking RPG is not for the faint of heart, as it puts you in situations where a decision can make the difference between life and death, or more importantly, the loyalty of your men. The new battle system promises deeper strategic combat and additional player customisations. The third game may just be bittersweet for its fans as it's the final chapter of this highly-acclaimed series.

The Banner Saga 3 release date: July 24

The Banner Saga 3 platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Banner Saga 3 price: Rs. 778 on PC, TBA on Consoles ($25 in the US)

No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky (Review) got a very raw deal when it originally launched on the PC and PS4 in 2016, and rightfully so. The game failed to deliver on most of the promises that were made by the developers. But what a lot of people who stopped playing failed to realise is that the game has substantially grown since then. The Xbox One release happening this month comes with a multiplayer mode that enables you to party up with friends and explore the universe in all its unpredictable glory. PC and PS4 gamers, worry not. The multiplayer mode will simultaneously release on your platforms as well. May just be a good time to give No Man's Sky another shot.

No Man's Sky release date: July 24

No Man's Sky platforms: Xbox One

No Man's Sky price: TBA in India ($50 in the US)

Want some free games? Of course you do! If you are a PlayStation Plus or a Xbox Live Gold subscriber these games are coming your way as well.

PS Plus Free Games in July 2018

Heavy Rain (PS4)

Absolver (PS4)

Rayman 3 HD (PS3)

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess (PS3)

Space Overlords (PS Vita)

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma (PS Vita)

Xbox Live Games With Gold for July 2018

Assault Android Cactus (Xbox One)

Death Squared (Xbox One: July 16 - Aug 15)

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown (Xbox 360: July 1 - 15)

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction (Xbox 360: July 16-31)

Now over to you - what are you playing this month?