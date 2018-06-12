Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • The Biggest Nintendo Switch Announcements From E3 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and More

The Biggest Nintendo Switch Announcements From E3 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and More

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
The Biggest Nintendo Switch Announcements From E3 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and More

Highlights

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out December 7
  • Super Mario Party will release October 5
  • Fortnite is available right now on the Switch

Nintendo had just one game on its mind coming into the year's biggest gaming convention, as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate grabbed the spotlight for over half the time of its E3 2018 presentation. Every other title from Fortnite to Fire Emblem had to make do with a couple of minutes each prior to that, alongside a bunch of indies.

Here are the biggest announcements from Nintendo's E3 2018 event:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Obviously, this was by far the biggest announcement of the night. During an extensive 25-minute showcase, Nintendo took us through various aspects of the game, be it the largest cast of characters ever assembled – every single fighter in series history, alongside new ones in Super Mario's Daisy, Splatoon's Inklings, and Metroid's Ridley, for a total of 64 – for a Super Smash Bros. title, the dozens of arenas you'll get to play in, and support for GameCube controllers and all existing Super Smash Bros. amiibo.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out December 7.

 

Super Mario Party
The franchise known for destroying friendships and which was likely shown in those first Switch teasers is finally making its way to the console, throwing you into several mini-games that will test your reflexes and patience. And as the trailer shows, the game will leverage the Switch's features: players can play with a single Joy-Con allowing for easy local co-op, you'll need to use motion controls in some mini-games, and you can even stack together multiple consoles to create a unified playground.

Super Mario Party is out October 5.

 

Fortnite
The massively popular title had been rumoured, leaked and confirmed in several ways for the Switch, and so Nintendo's inclusion of Fortnite was just an official confirmation. Sadly, there doesn't seem to be any exclusive Nintendo-themed content unlike ports of other famous titles, and no cross-play support with those on PS4. But what's great is that it's available right now on the Nintendo eShop for free, so there's nothing stopping you from checking it out. Winner winner ...oh sorry, excuse us.

 

Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Having been announced alongside the Switch in January last year, Nintendo finally gave us a look at the promised full-fledged mainline Fire Emblem title, its first for a Nintendo home console in over a decade. The reveal trailer gives us a look at the lore behind the new game, as well as the gameplay – yep, it's top-down and turn-based – the dialogue trees, the visuals, and the (soaring) soundtrack.

Unfortunately, it won't be hitting its planned 2018 release. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is slated for spring 2019.

 

And the rest: indies!
Despite the overwhelming focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo had time to squeeze in a few announcements: a sequel to the hard-to-master frenetic cooking game in Overcooked 2 is out August 7, the arcade-only strategy title is getting its first home release with Killer Queen Black later in 2018, and action-adventure title Hollow Knight is available later today.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, E3 2018, Super Smash Bros, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Mario Party, Mario Party, Fortnite, Fire Emblem, Fire Emblem Three Houses, Overcooked, Overcooked 2, Killer Queen Black, Hollow Knight
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Fortnite Nintendo Switch Crossplay Works With Xbox One, PC, and Mobile, Not PS4: Epic Games
Overcooked 2 Coming to PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch on August 7
Turbo Chargers
The Biggest Nintendo Switch Announcements From E3 2018: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Party, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Double Dhamaka Offer Giving 1.5GB Free Daily Data to Prepaid Users
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Flipkart Sale Has Offers on Smartphones, Headphones, Speakers
  4. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 6A With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Launched
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  7. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
  8. Oppo Find X Teaser Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 256GB Storage
  9. Chinese Phone Giant Xiaomi Could Be Twice as Expensive as Apple
  10. PS5 to Launch in 2020, Will Use AMD Navi GPU: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.