Mortal Kombat 11 release date is April 23 for PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch. In the run up to this, developer NetherRealm Studios is having a Mortal Kombat 11 beta this week for the PS4 and Xbox One only, perplexingly skipping the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. Like most betas, it will contain a small selection of playable fighters and modes to give fans an idea of what to expect when the game is finally out. Here's what you need to know about the Mortal Kombat 11 beta.

Mortal Kombat 11 preload time

NetherRealms hasn't announced a preload time for the Mortal Kombat 11 beta though we've been able to preload it for the Xbox One right now while our PS4 Mortal Kombat 11 beta download hasn't started yet. Safe to say it won't be available for download on PS4 until it's officially available later this week.

Mortal Kombat 11 beta download size

The Mortal Kombat 11 beta download size is 6.31GB on Xbox One and PS4, making it a relatively smaller download than some previous betas.

Mortal Kombat 11 beta release date

The Mortal Kombat 11 beta release date is March 27 and ends on April 1.

Mortal Kombat 11 beta start time and end time

The Mortal Kombat 11 start time is 8:30pm on March 27 and end time is 12:29pm on April 1.

How to play the Mortal Kombat 11 beta

To play the Mortal Kombat 11 beta, you'll need to pre-order the game. Keep in mind that not all game stores will be offering it, so you should check with your retailer before pre-ordering. If you pre-order a physical copy of Mortal Kombat 11, you will receive a code to gain access to the beta before it begins. The code you receive will be for the same platform that you pre-ordered the game for.

Please note, you will be able to redeem your beta code before the beta officially begins, but this will not allow you to download the Mortal Kombat 11 beta until it's available. If you pre-order a digital copy of Mortal Kombat 11, you will automatically gain access to download the Mortal Kombat 11 beta when the beta is live.

Mortal Kombat 11 beta roster

The Mortal Kombat 11 beta roster is restricted to five playable fighters as follows:

Baraka

Jade

Kabal

Scarlet

Scorpion

Mortal Kombat 11 beta modes

The modes for the beta include online multiplayer and the single-player Towers of Time mode. In addition to the game modes and characters offered during the Mortal Kombat 11 beta, you'll be able to play around with the Custom Character Variation System. This will allow one to change up gear, intros, Brutalities, and much more for each character.

Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play the Mortal Kombat 11 beta?

NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that you'll need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play the Mortal Kombat 11 multiplayer mode. Is the Mortal Kombat 11 beta always online? Thankfully the Mortal Kombat 11 beta bucks the trend of always online betas. You only need a persistent Internet connection for the multiplayer mode while the single-player Towers of Time mode is playable offline.

Will you be playing the Mortal Kombat 11 beta? Let us know in the comments.

