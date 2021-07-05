Taj Mahal is one of the most beautiful monuments in the world. While innumerable artists have painted the structure on their canvases, did you know that a gamer built it in Minecraft, the video game? On Instagram, a page titled, "Build The Earth", has shared the pictures of the Taj Mahal created in the game by Daniel, one of their team members. But the white marble Mausoleum that Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan built in the memory of his late wife Mumtaz Mahal is not the only icon the "Build The Earth" team has designed on a 1:1 scale in Minecraft.

We will come back to this in a while, but first, let's shed more light on what Daniel has created. In a seven-slide post, the team has shared seven different images of the Taj Mahal and its adjoining structures. The trees in and around the Taj Mahal compound are strikingly similar to reality.

"Taj Mahal, Agra, India. Built by DanielTNC#1887 it is a perfectly symmetrical white marble Mausoleum which was built in the 1600s without the help of computers to make sure the building was perfectly symmetrical," reads the post on the page.

Among the other iconic structures that the same team built on Minecraft included the Umayyad Mosque in Syria's capital Damascus, San Marco, Venice, Italy, and Milwaukee city hall, US.

Here they are:

The 'Build The Earth' Community has about 227,000 members and their work has been shared and lauded on Twitter as well.

On June 23, a Twitter handle shared the pictures of the Taj Mahal they built and people on the micro-blogging site were in awe of how immaculately it had been put together.

Here's what people had to say:

Thats kind of good work — WizardEel (@WizardEel) July 4, 2021

This is wonderful — akankcha???? (@itz__akankcha_) July 4, 2021

Skills on its another level???? https://t.co/04tqNRtP27 — Osama (@Osama22643816) July 4, 2021

Awesome ???? — Md Ramizuddin Mulla (@ramizuddin_md) July 5, 2021

What is the mission of the "Build The Earth" team?

On the website, the creators said that their mission is to recreate the planet Earth on a 1:1 scale. "One block in Minecraft equates to roughly one meter in the real world, meaning that this project will fully recreate the size of our planet," they said. Anyone can join the team and contribute to creating what the gaming company describes as "the largest and most expansive build project to ever have been attempted in Minecraft".