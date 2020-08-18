Technology News
loading

Microsoft's New Flight Simulator Game Takes Off With French Studio in Cockpit

The game is something of a take-off for Asobo, which was founded by 12 gaming friends in an apartment in Bordeaux.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 August 2020 18:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft's New Flight Simulator Game Takes Off With French Studio in Cockpit

Photo Credit: Steam/ Asobo Studio

Microsoft has launched the latest version of its Flight Simulator game

Highlights
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator game gets a new update
  • The bestselling title dates all the way back to 1982
  • Two of Asobo founders took flying lessons to enhance design experience

Many aircraft are still grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, but would-be and real pilots took to the virtual skies on Tuesday with the first update in years of Microsoft's venerable Flight Simulator game.

The bestselling title dates all the way back to 1982, when home computers had less processing power than a graphics card today, and Microsoft tasked French developers Asobo Studio with giving it the biggest overhaul since 2006.

Two of Asobo's co-founders even took flying lessons over the past four years to inject real-world experience into their design efforts, and the firm enjoyed access to Microsoft's Bing satellite mapping and cloud-powered processing.

"The lessons were essential (to introduce) something sensory to the game," one of them, Marcel Bossard, told AFP.

"What sensations does a pilot feel? How does the plane react under a cloud and above the sea? In past simulations, it was a bit rigid," said Bossard, who is lead software engineer for the game.

The new title went on sale initially for PCs and online streaming, with an Xbox version due later. Microsoft also plans to adapt it for a more immersive experience on HP's upcoming virtual reality headset, the Reverb G2.

Illustrating its technical complexity, the desktop version comes on no fewer than 10 DVDs and requires at least 90GB of hard disk space, prompting some complaints of installation problems from early buyers.

But in general, critics gave sky-high praise for Asobo's hyper-realistic graphics and attention to cockpit detail, with review aggregator Metacritic scoring the game 93 out of 100.

"Microsoft Flight Simulator is the most incredible experience I've ever had on a computer," commented IGN reviewer Seth Macy, who served in the US Air Force.

"The realism, the depth, the almost limitless replayability, it's like nothing I've ever played before."

The game is something of a take-off for Asobo, which was founded by 12 gaming friends in an apartment in Bordeaux.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Flight Simulator, Asobo
Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Review

Related Stories

Microsoft's New Flight Simulator Game Takes Off With French Studio in Cockpit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  2. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  3. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  4. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  5. Realme C12 First Impressions
  6. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Censors Beef Mentions on DuckTales
  9. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, Legion 5i Laptops Launched in India
  10. Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Pulled Edge Extensions Injecting Adware Into Search Results: Report
  2. Nokia 5.3 Launching in India Soon, HMD Global Teases on Twitter
  3. Jio Phone Users Get Jio Pay to Enable UPI-Based Payments: Report
  4. Zoom Opens Data Centre in Singapore, Its First in Southeast Asia
  5. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, Legion 5i Laptops With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs Launched in India
  6. Asus ZenFone 7 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Oppo Power Bank 2 With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 800U Octa-Core SoC With Enhanced 5G for Mid-Range Smartphones Launched
  9. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399
  10. Cruise Operator Carnival Hit by Ransomware Attack, Guest and Employee Data Accessed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com