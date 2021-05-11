Technology News
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Release Date, System Requirements, Price, More

Mass Effect Legendary Edition lets you step into the shoes of Commander Shepard in the fight against Reapers.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 11 May 2021 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: BioWare/ Electronic Arts

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will let you take on the Reapers in glorious 4K

Highlights
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition releases later this week
  • This will comprise all DLCs from all three installments
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition won’t have dedicated next-gen launch

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to bring back one of the greatest sci-fi video game trilogies of all time, remastered to look and play better. The original Mass Effect trilogy, comprising Mass Effect (2007), Mass Effect 2 (2010), and Mass Effect 3 (2012), was developed by BioWare. The Electronic Arts-owned studio is helming the Legendary Edition as well, remastering all three Mass Effect games with notable visual enhancements and extensive upgrades in combat mechanics, loading times, and more. From its release date to availability, here's everything you need to know on Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will feature the complete Mass Effect saga, skipping the glitch-ridden debacle that was Mass Effect: Andromeda (2017) — no losses there. As with all other compilation releases, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will have a launcher that will allow you to start any of the three titles. There will also be a universal character creator where you can create your own version of series protagonist Commander Shepard and customise everything from the gender to facial features.

The Mass Effect games are known for its surprisingly emotional storyline set around the epic space adventures of Shepard as he (or she) unites the diverse galactic community against the vile synthetic-organic race aptly called Reapers. The game is ruled by a morality system where Shepard's choices severely impact the overall storyline. If you're playing all three games in a series, the Legendary Edition will carry over all the decisions (and their consequences) you make in one game to the next, making you feel like you're playing one massive game rather than three separate chapters.

Apart from the remastered base games, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will also comprise all single-player downloadable content (DLC) originally released for each game. The Legendary Edition will not come with a multiplayer mode.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Release Date

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to release on May 14 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. While the game will be supported through backward compatibility on Xbox Series S/ X and PlayStation 5,

BioWare has no plans for a dedicated next-gen release of the remastered trilogy. Game director Mac Walters explained the reason in an interview with IGN, "To me if I'm buying a game on this next-generation of hardware, I expect a lot from it, and I think it's more than what we could have pushed [Unreal Engine 3] to do, and again more than we could've done with a true remaster. To me it would have felt a little disingenuous. I think it's better suited for the next Mass Effect."

Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC system requirements

For PC players, Mass Effect Legendary Edition requires 64-bit Windows 10, at least 120GB of free space, and DirectX 11.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC system requirements (mimimum):

  • CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon 7970/ R9280X
  • RAM: 8GB
  • VRAM: 2GB

Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC system requirements (recommended):

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon Vega 56
  • RAM: 16GB
  • VRAM: 4GB

Mass Effect Legendary Edition price

PS4 users can avail Mass Effect Legendary Edition via PlayStation Store at Rs. 3,999/ $59.99.

Xbox One users can purchase Mass Effect Legendary Edition via Microsoft Store at Rs. 3,999/ $59.99.

PC users can buy Mass Effect Legendary Edition via Steam at Rs. 3,999/ $59.99.

There are no pre-order bonuses for Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition review embargo

There's no official word on when the review embargo lifts for Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We expect reviews to start pouring in when the game releases on May 14.

Will you be playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Tell us what you think of the game on our Gaming Community where you can connect with fellow gamers, seek tips and guides, or simply rant about any irksome game feature you came across.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

