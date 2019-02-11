How to Activate DND on Idea Number

Idea and Vodafone have merged into one telecom operator, which is one of the largest telcos in India, and the process to activate DND on Idea is the same as that on all other telcos. There's no way to do it via the Idea website, so it's best to follow the standard process that's carrier agnostic. We think that one of the first things everyone should do after getting a new SIM card in India is to activate do not disturb (DND). Telemarketing companies find new ways to spam you every day in India and there's no real way to escape it completely. You can activate DND on Idea to reduce the number of spam calls and texts you get. The TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) recommended method to activate DND on Idea is the ideal choice here. Here's how you can activate DND on Idea.

How to activate DND on Idea via SMS or call

TRAI's recommended method to enable DND on Idea is to send an SMS or make a phone call. This is a really simple method that works very well. You need to have your Idea SIM card active in any phone to follow these steps. If you have that, here's how you can activate DND on Idea.

SMS START 0 to the number 1909. This will activate full DND on your number. You may also call 1909 and follow IVR prompts to activate full DND.

How to activate DND on Idea online

There seems to be no way to activate DND on Idea online. If you know one, do let us know via the comments.

