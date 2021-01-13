Technology News
Hitman 3 Release Date, System Requirements, Locations, Review, Gameplay, and More

Hitman 3 brings the World of Assassination trilogy to a full circle.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 13 January 2021 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: IO Interactive

Hitman 3 will see Agent 47 take on seemingly impossible targets across gorgeous locations

Highlights
  • Hitman 3 release date is January 20 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X
  • Players will be able to import locations from first two games
  • Hitman 3 VR will allow players to step into Agent 47’s shoes, literally

Hitman 3 is coming out on January 20, and here's everything you need to know about it. Hit man 3 is set to bring a fitting conclusion to the radical World of Assassination trilogy that started with IO Interactive's 2016-title, Hitman. If you're a fan of stealth-based action games, you should be well aware of series protagonist Agent 47 – the taciturn assassin who has the impeccable ability to blend in any scenario and impersonate nearly everyone you see, from a security guard to a bartender, in order to execute his target and meet his objectives. While the earlier Hitman games followed a linear storyline-based gameplay, where you clear one level after the next just like any other game, the World of Assassination trilogy shook things up by introducing episodic open world maps. Here, Agent 47 would go around the world in surprisingly detailed maps to infiltrate locations and take out his targets. Hitman 3 looks to continue the sandbox-style stealth action of the previous two instalments with new maps and challenges.

From its release date to the all-new VR mode, here's everything you need to know about Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 release date

Hitman 3 will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on January 20. Apart from the above platforms, Hitman 3 will also be the first game in the World of Assassination trilogy that will be releasing on Nintendo Switch via cloud access. A release date for the handheld platform wasn't mentioned in the announcement trailer.

Hitman 3 price

Hitman 3 will be released in two editions – Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition and Hitman 3 Standard Edition. The Standard Edition will comprise the main game and a Trinity Pack comprising three special skins for Agent 47 as a pre-order bonus. The Deluxe Edition will include the main game, the Trinity Pack, more deluxe suits and items, digital soundtrack, digital World of Hitman book, director commentary for mission introductions, and Deluxe Escalation Contract. Escalation Contracts are typical execution contracts with side objectives, where the difficulty gets ramped up in the form of more guards, added security cameras, and more challenges that affect gameplay.

PlayStation users can avail Hitman 3 Standard Edition for Rs. 4,129/ $59.99 and Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition for Rs. 6,199/ $79.99. These prices remain same for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners.

Xbox users can avail Hitman 3 Standard Edition for Rs. 3,499/ $59.99 and Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition for Rs. 5,249/ $79.99. The prices remain same across Xbox Series S/ X and Xbox One.

PC gamers can purchase the game via Epic Store, at Rs. 3,249 (Standard Edition) and Rs. 4,899 (Deluxe Edition). Hitman 3 is not available on Steam.

Hitman 3 system requirements

The PC system requirements for Hitman 3 have been detailed on the Epic Games site. The game requires at least 80GB of free hard disk space, along with Windows 10 (64-bit) and DirectX 12, no matter what the settings.

Hitman 3 minimum system requirements

  • CPU: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz/ AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660/ Radeon HD 7870
  • RAM: 8GB

Hitman 3 recommended system requirements

  • CPU: Intel CPU Core i7-4790 4GHz
  • GPU: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1070/ AMD GPU Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
  • RAM: 16GB

Hitman 3 locations, map imports

Hitman 3 will introduce six new locations – Berlin, Chongqing, Carpathian Mountains, Dubai, Dartmoor, and Mendoza. Unlike the first instalment of the series that introduced one location at a time in the form of episodes, all six locations in Hitman 3 will be accessible on day one – just like Hitman 2. Bringing the trilogy to a full circle, gamers will also be able to import all locations and challenges from Hitman and Hitman 2. IO Interactive also mentioned on the official Hitman website that progression from Hitman 2 can be directly carried over into Hitman 3 at launch. If you own the first two games, the map imports will be free of cost.

Each map adds its own set of challenges and open-world approaches to accomplishing your objective. Perhaps the most intriguing campaign is the Thornbridge Mystery. Set in a Dartmoor mansion, the story will follow where Agent 47 will disguise himself as a private investigator, unknowingly hired by his target to solve the murder of the patriarch of the Carlisle family, à la Knives Out. It should be fun trying to solve a crime, all the while trying to figure out a way to assassinate your own target.

Hitman 3 VR gameplay

For the first time in the series, players will get to step into the shoes of Agent 47 (quite literally) via PlayStation VR. Playing through a first-person perspective, gamers will get to execute sleek assassinations and progress through missions in an experience like never before. The gameplay, while largely stealth-based, appears to have been tweaked to suit VR capabilities. For instance, players will be able to shoot around corners by manoeuvring their hands.

Thanks to the game's map import feature, you should be able to play all three games from the trilogy on VR.

Hitman 3 review

At the time of writing, it's unclear when the first reviews for Hitman 3 will drop. We expect reviews to be available in the week of release.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
