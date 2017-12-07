How This Simple App Helped Me Recover Data From a Broken Phone
Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs is the next expansion to Hearthstone, Blizzard’s card collection game for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows PC. It’s out this week and features a wealth of new cards and game modes that should appeal to the game’s veterans and newcomers alike. Here’s what you need to know.
Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs release date is December 7 in the US, at around 10am PST. In India, it’s out on December 7 at 11:30pm IST.
Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs price
This expansion will cost you $50 (around Rs. 3,226) and comes with 50 card packs. Pre-ordering nets you the For the Hoard card back for your collection.
Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs cards
There are some new card classes you should know about before checking the expansion out.
There are 135 new cards in Kobolds and Catacombs. Here’s the full list complete with their rarity.
Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs Dungeon Run
Dungeon Run is a single-player game mode that’s releasing with this expansion. It’s a roguelike with ramped up difficulty and perma-death. Each Dungeon Run is free and comes with all the necessary cards needed to play it.
At the beginning of a Dungeon Run, you will choose a class and are given 10 cards. You’ll fight through eight bosses at random from a total of 48. As you’d expect, each of them have their own distinct powers and abilities, making every Dungeon Run different. The difficulty increases with each boss encounter and a failed run equals permanent death. This means your card deck and progress will be erased and you will have to start over completely, with a new Dungeon Run.
Defeating bosses grants you new cards.You can choose one of three groups to add to your deck, allowing you to augment your class. These include spell specialisations and minions to name a few. From time to time, you may uncover Treasure Cards. These are overpowered, meant to be used when tackling the final boss in a dungeon run. They range from reducing your spell cost to zero, or filing the board with legendary minions, making them welcome additions to turn the tide of a Dungeon Run in your favour.
Are you going to play Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs? Or do the season’s other big releases have you attention? Let us know via the comments.
