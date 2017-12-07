Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs is the next expansion to Hearthstone, Blizzard’s card collection game for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows PC. It’s out this week and features a wealth of new cards and game modes that should appeal to the game’s veterans and newcomers alike. Here’s what you need to know.

Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs start time

Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs release date is December 7 in the US, at around 10am PST. In India, it’s out on December 7 at 11:30pm IST.

Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs price

This expansion will cost you $50 (around Rs. 3,226) and comes with 50 card packs. Pre-ordering nets you the For the Hoard card back for your collection.

Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs cards

There are some new card classes you should know about before checking the expansion out.

Spellstones - the longer this stays in your deck (and you fulfil specific conditions), the more it is upgraded over time.

Recruit - this new keyword that means you can take a minion from your deck and put it on to the battlefield. Usually comes with a rider like a minion type, or cost limitation.

Legendary Weapons - each class gets one of these in this expansion. This includes those who don't normally have weapons. You'll get one for free just for logging in to the expansion too.

Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs cards list

There are 135 new cards in Kobolds and Catacombs. Here’s the full list complete with their rarity.

Wax Elemental - Common

Gravelsnout Knight - Rare

Feral Gibberrer - Rare

Dire Mole - Common

Scorp-o-matic - Rare

Plated Beetle - Common

Zola the Gorgon - Legendary

Void Ripper - Epic

Toothy Chest - Common

Stoneskin Basilisk - Common

Shrieking Shroom - Rare

Sewer Crawler - Common

Rummaging Kobold - Epic

Lone Champion - Rare

Kobold Apprentice - Common

Fungal Enchanter - Common

Dragonslayer - Common

Boisterous Bard - Common

The Darkness - Legendary

Sneaky Devil - Common

Shroom Brewer - Common

Shimmering Courser - Epic

Kobold Monk - Rare

Cursed Disciple - Common

Ebon Dragonsmith - Rare

Hoarding Dragon - Common

Carnivorous Cube - Epic

Corrosive Sludge - Common

Trogg Gloomeater - Common

Guild Recruiter - Common

Furbolg Mossbinder - Rare

Green Jelly - Common

Fungalmancer - Common

Arcane Tyrant - Epic

Spiteful Summoner - Epic

Spiteful Ettin - Rare

Corridor Creeper - Epic

Silver Vanguard - Common

Marin the Fox - Legendary

Violet Wurm - Common

Grand Archivist - Epic

King Togwaggle - Legendary

Sleepy Dragon - Common

Dragonhatcher - Epic

Master Oakheart - Legendary

Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs Dungeon Run

Dungeon Run is a single-player game mode that’s releasing with this expansion. It’s a roguelike with ramped up difficulty and perma-death. Each Dungeon Run is free and comes with all the necessary cards needed to play it.

At the beginning of a Dungeon Run, you will choose a class and are given 10 cards. You’ll fight through eight bosses at random from a total of 48. As you’d expect, each of them have their own distinct powers and abilities, making every Dungeon Run different. The difficulty increases with each boss encounter and a failed run equals permanent death. This means your card deck and progress will be erased and you will have to start over completely, with a new Dungeon Run.

Defeating bosses grants you new cards.You can choose one of three groups to add to your deck, allowing you to augment your class. These include spell specialisations and minions to name a few. From time to time, you may uncover Treasure Cards. These are overpowered, meant to be used when tackling the final boss in a dungeon run. They range from reducing your spell cost to zero, or filing the board with legendary minions, making them welcome additions to turn the tide of a Dungeon Run in your favour.

Are you going to play Hearthstone Kobolds and Catacombs? Or do the season’s other big releases have you attention? Let us know via the comments.