Halo Infinite, developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios, is the latest game in the 20-year-old Halo franchise. Last month, Microsoft surprised Halo fans by announcing an early launch of the free-to-play multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the OG Xbox. However, the multiplayer mode was released in beta and has been reported to have bugs. Players also complained about its Battle Pass, though thanks to the early launch, 343 Industries has been able to improve on it over time and ready it for the game's launch.

As per the Halo Infinite developer, the new first person shooter is the third chapter in the Reclaimer Saga in the Halo franchise, following Halo 4 that was released in 2012 and 2015's Halo 5: Guardians. Halo Infinite follows the story of Master Chief and is said to return with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet. The new Halo game is available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

With that, here's everything you need to know about the latest title in the Halo franchise.

The campaign mode for Halo Infinite is scheduled to release in India on Wednesday, December 8 at 11:30pm IST.

The free-to-play multiplayer mode was released last month. As per reports, players initially faced some bugs that were subsequently resolved.

Halo Infinite was originally slated to release sometime in 2020 but owing to COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, it was delayed till 2021.

Is Halo Infinite on Steam?

Yes, the latest Master Chief title is available for pre-order on Steam.

Is Halo Infinite on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Halo Infinite's Campaign mode will be available for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers for free with their monthly subscription.

Halo Infinite PC system requirements

Microsoft Store and Steam have mentioned the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Halo Infinite.

However, Halo's official blog mentions the detailed PC system requirements. Common requirements include DirectX 12 and Windows 10 with x64 architecture.

Halo Infinite Low settings (minimum) PC requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600/ Intel Core i5-4440

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 570/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

RAM: 8GB

VRAM: 4GB

Halo Infinite Medium settings PC requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600/ Intel Core i5-9500

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

RAM: 8GB

VRAM: 6GB

Halo Infinite High settings (recommended) PC requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X/ Intel Core i7-9700k

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 8GB

Halo Infinite Ultra settings PC system requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X/ Intel Core i9-11900K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 10GB

There is no word on Windows 11 compatibility, but expect the game to support it out of the box.

Halo Infinite price

Halo Infinite is priced at Rs. 3,999 on the Microsoft Store, while Steam is offering the game for Rs. 3,499.

However, it is worth noting that the game purchased through Microsoft will have support for Xbox Play Anywhere — players get to experience the game on Xbox and PC — but players purchasing the game from Steam will only be able to play on PC.

As mentioned earlier, Halo Infinite will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from December 8. The subscription costs Rs. 699 per month.

Halo Infinite download size

The pre-load for Halo Infinite is already live. The campaign mode on PC requires 50GB of free space, while the preload on Xbox One S and Xbox One X is around 17GB and 25GB, respectively. On the Microsoft Store, the download size is mentioned as 29.82GB. It is unclear for which platform this download size is mentioned.

Halo Infinite campaign

The campaign mode for Halo Infinite will reportedly ditch the linear design for completing missions. Instead, 343 Industries have opted for an open-world design giving the players infinite possibilities while playing the game. However, a Microsoft representative confirmed to Polygon that “the postgame does give you the option to keep exploring the wider environment, but for missions like the first two, where you're not on the ring yet, you can't replay from the same save file. You'd be able to get any remaining FOBs, targets, [and] audio logs, but the main story missions would not repeat.”

Halo Infinite review

Early reviews of the game have shown that players are pleased with how the game has turned out. Blending new features with the existing ones — the ones that gave Halo its charm — has worked wonders for the developers, as per the reviews.

On Metacritic, Halo Infinite has a total score of 87 out of 100, based on 69 critic reviews.

115 critic reviews on Open Critic, on the other hand, also gave the latest Halo title a total score of 87 out of 100.

