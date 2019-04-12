GTA 5 is one of the best games on Xbox One, and easily one of the best games ever made. It helps that GTA 5 is one of the very few games that still allow you to use cheat codes on Xbox One. Whether you use cheat codes or not is up to you, but you should know that using cheat codes disable achievements in GTA 5 on Xbox One. Cheat codes add a lot of fun things to GTA 5 on Xbox One, not least of which is temporary invincibility and all weapons and armour. These are entertaining to have but they also tend to take away the satisfaction of playing through GTA 5's story-driven single-player campaign on Xbox One. If you're sure about wanting to use cheat codes in this game, then read on.

GTA 5 Xbox cheat codes

Here are the GTA 5 Xbox One cheat codes we found the most useful.

Right A Right Left Right RB Right Left A Y: Become invincible for five minutes Y RT Left LB A Right Y Down X LB LB LB: Get all weapons B LB Y RT A X B Right X LB LB LB: Full health armour A A X RB LB A Right Left A: Recharge special ability Y Left Right Right LT LB X: Run faster Left Left LB Right Right RT Left LT Right: Swim faster Left Left Y Y Right Right Left Right X RB RT: Jump higher RB RB B RT Left Right Left Right Left Right: Raise wanted level RB RB B RT Right Left Right Left Right Left: Reduce wanted level X LT RB Y Left X LT Right A: Aim better (enter this up to four times to keep increasing aiming accuracy but the cheat gets disabled if you enter it five times) Right Left A Y RB B B B LT: Exploding punch Right X A Left RB RT Left Right Right LB LB LB: Exploding bullets LB RB X RB Left RT RB Left X Right LB LB: Flaming bullets Y Right Right Left Right X B Left: Make your character inebriated (aka enter drunk mode) Left Right LB LT RB RT RT Left Left Right LB: Get a parachute LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right: Fall from the sky with no chance of using a parachute (press the forward button and try to hit the ground headfirst to survive) RT A LB LB LT LT LT X: This changes the weather (enter it again and again to cycle through different weather options) Y RB RB Left RB LB RT LB: Ensure traffic chaos thanks to slippery cars Left Left LB RB LB Right Left LB Left: Enter this cheat and get inside a vehicle to activate low gravity X LT RB Y Left X LT Right A: Play the game in slow motion (key it in up to three times to reduce gameplay speed further and the fourth time disables the cheat) 1-999-57-825368: Open your cellphone in GTA 5 on your Xbox One and dial this number to play as any NPC B RB B RB Left Left RB LB B Right: Spawn a garbage truck B Right LB LT Left RB LB LB Left Left A Y: Spawn a stunt plane Left Left Right Right Left Right X B Y RB RT: Spawn a BMX bicycle B B LB B B B LB LT RB Y B Y: Spawn an armed helicopter Right Left RB RB RB Left Y Y A B LB LB: Spawn a crop duster plane B LB Left RB LT A RB LB B A: Spawn a golf cart RB B RT Right LB LT A A X RB: Spawn a sports car RT LB B Right LB RB Right Left B RT: Spawn a different sports car RT Right LT Left Left RB LB B Right: Spawn a limousine RB Right Left Right RT Left Right X Right LT LB LB: Spawn a motorcycle B A LB B B LB B RB RT LT LB LB: Spawn a dirt bike

Which is your favourite GTA 5 Xbox One cheat code? Let us know via the comments.