GTA 5 Xbox Cheats: The Best GTA 5 Cheat Codes on the Xbox One

, 12 April 2019
GTA 5 cheat codes disable achievements on Xbox One

GTA 5 is one of the best games on Xbox One, and easily one of the best games ever made. It helps that GTA 5 is one of the very few games that still allow you to use cheat codes on Xbox One. Whether you use cheat codes or not is up to you, but you should know that using cheat codes disable achievements in GTA 5 on Xbox One. Cheat codes add a lot of fun things to GTA 5 on Xbox One, not least of which is temporary invincibility and all weapons and armour. These are entertaining to have but they also tend to take away the satisfaction of playing through GTA 5's story-driven single-player campaign on Xbox One. If you're sure about wanting to use cheat codes in this game, then read on.

GTA 5 Xbox cheat codes

Here are the GTA 5 Xbox One cheat codes we found the most useful.

  1. Right A Right Left Right RB Right Left A Y: Become invincible for five minutes
  2. Y RT Left LB A Right Y Down X LB LB LB: Get all weapons
  3. B LB Y RT A X B Right X LB LB LB: Full health armour
  4. A A X RB LB A Right Left A: Recharge special ability
  5. Y Left Right Right LT LB X: Run faster
  6. Left Left LB Right Right RT Left LT Right: Swim faster
  7. Left Left Y Y Right Right Left Right X RB RT: Jump higher
  8. RB RB B RT Left Right Left Right Left Right: Raise wanted level
  9. RB RB B RT Right Left Right Left Right Left: Reduce wanted level
  10. X LT RB Y Left X LT Right A: Aim better (enter this up to four times to keep increasing aiming accuracy but the cheat gets disabled if you enter it five times)
  11. Right Left A Y RB B B B LT: Exploding punch
  12. Right X A Left RB RT Left Right Right LB LB LB: Exploding bullets
  13. LB RB X RB Left RT RB Left X Right LB LB: Flaming bullets
  14. Y Right Right Left Right X B Left: Make your character inebriated (aka enter drunk mode)
  15. Left Right LB LT RB RT RT Left Left Right LB: Get a parachute
  16. LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right LB LT RB RT Left Right Left Right: Fall from the sky with no chance of using a parachute (press the forward button and try to hit the ground headfirst to survive)
  17. RT A LB LB LT LT LT X: This changes the weather (enter it again and again to cycle through different weather options)
  18. Y RB RB Left RB LB RT LB: Ensure traffic chaos thanks to slippery cars
  19. Left Left LB RB LB Right Left LB Left: Enter this cheat and get inside a vehicle to activate low gravity
  20. X LT RB Y Left X LT Right A: Play the game in slow motion (key it in up to three times to reduce gameplay speed further and the fourth time disables the cheat)
  21. 1-999-57-825368: Open your cellphone in GTA 5 on your Xbox One and dial this number to play as any NPC
  22. B RB B RB Left Left RB LB B Right: Spawn a garbage truck
  23. B Right LB LT Left RB LB LB Left Left A Y: Spawn a stunt plane
  24. Left Left Right Right Left Right X B Y RB RT: Spawn a BMX bicycle
  25. B B LB B B B LB LT RB Y B Y: Spawn an armed helicopter
  26. Right Left RB RB RB Left Y Y A B LB LB: Spawn a crop duster plane
  27. B LB Left RB LT A RB LB B A: Spawn a golf cart
  28. RB B RT Right LB LT A A X RB: Spawn a sports car
  29. RT LB B Right LB RB Right Left B RT: Spawn a different sports car
  30. RT Right LT Left Left RB LB B Right: Spawn a limousine
  31. RB Right Left Right RT Left Right X Right LT LB LB: Spawn a motorcycle
  32. B A LB B B LB B RB RT LT LB LB: Spawn a dirt bike

Which is your favourite GTA 5 Xbox One cheat code? Let us know via the comments.

