GTA 5 PS4 Cheats: The Best Cheat Codes for Single-Player Mode

GTA 5 is a universally acclaimed game that's available on PS4 among other platforms. One of the fun things about playing GTA 5 is the ability to enter cheat codes. You can use cheat codes in single-player mode in GTA 5 PS4, not its online component, the creatively labelled GTA Online. It's wise to remember that using cheats is fun but it breaks the game and a lot of the best moments of GTA 5 PS4 will feel hollow and way too easy if you use them. However, not everyone finds it easy to play GTA 5 on PS4 and if you're struggling with the difficulty level, cheats could allow you to enjoy GTA 5's fantastic story without pressure. Just keep in mind that the game's trophies are disabled when you use these.

How to enter cheats in GTA 5 PS4

You can simply enter almost all of the GTA 5 PS4 cheats below by pressing the buttons mentioned. However, one cheat requires you to use your character's cellphone in GTA 5.

GTA 5 PS4 cheats

We found these GTA 5 PS4 cheats very useful.

Right X Right Left Right R1 Right Left X Triangle: Become invincible for five minutes

Triangle R2 Left L1 X Right Triangle Down Square L1 L1 L1: Get all weapons

Circle L1 Triangle R2 X Square Circle Right Square L1 L1 L1: Full health armour

X X Square R1 L1 X Right Left X: Recharge special ability

Triangle Left Right Right L2 L1 Square: Run faster

Left Left L1 Right Right R2 Left L2 Right: Swim faster

Left Left Triangle Triangle Right Right Left Right Square R1 R2: Jump higher

R1 R1 Circle R2 Left Right Left Right Left Right: Raise wanted level

R1 R1 Circle R2 Right Left Right Left Right Left: Reduce wanted level

Square L2 R1 Triangle Left Square L2 Right X: Aim better (enter this up to four times to keep increasing aiming accuracy but the cheat gets disabled if you enter it five times)

Right Left X Triangle R1 Circle Circle Circle L2: Exploding punch

Right Square X Left R1 R2 Left Right Right L1 L1 L1: Exploding bullets

L1 R1 Square R1 Left R2 R1 Left Square Right L1 L1: Flaming bullets

Triangle Right Right Left Right Square Circle Left: Make your character inebriated (aka enter drunk mode)

Left Right L1 L2 R1 R2 R2 Left Left Right L1: Get a parachute

L1 L2 R1 R2 Left Right Left Right L1 L2 R1 R2 Left Right Left Right: Fall from the sky with no chance of using a parachute (press the forward button and try to hit the ground headfirst to survive)

R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Square: This changes the weather (enter it again and again to cycle through different weather options)

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1: Ensure traffic chaos thanks to slippery cars

Left Left L1 R1 L1 Right Left L1 Left: Enter this cheat and get inside a vehicle to activate low gravity

Triangle Left Right Right Square R2 R1: Play the game in slow motion (key it in up to three times to reduce gameplay speed further and the fourth time disables the cheat)

1-999-57-825368: Open your cellphone in GTA V and dial this number to play as any NPC in GTA V

Circle R1 Circle R1 Left Left R1 L1 Circle Right: Spawn a garbage truck

Circle Right L1 L2 Left R1 L1 L1 Left Left X Triangle: Spawn a stunt plane

Left Left Right Right Left Right Square Circle Triangle R1 R2: Spawn a BMX bicycle

Circle Circle L1 Circle Circle Circle L1 L2 R1 Triangle Circle Triangle: Spawn an armed helicopter

Right Left R1 R1 R1 Left Triangle Triangle X Circle L1 L1: Spawn a crop duster plane

Circle L1 Left R1 L2 X R1 L1 Circle X: Spawn a golf cart

R2 L1 Circle Right L1 R1 Right Left Circle R2: Spawn a sports car

R1 Circle R2 Right L1 L2 X X Square R1: Spawn a different sports car

R2 Right L2 Left Left R1 L1 Circle Right: Spawn a limousine

R1 Right Left Right R2 Left Right Square Right L2 L1 L1: Spawn a motorcycle

Circle X L1 Circle Circle L1 Circle R1 R2 L2 L1 L1: Spawn a dirt bike

