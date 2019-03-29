GTA 5 is one of the few games where cheat codes still exist. GTA 5 cheat codes work in single-player mode but remember that using these will more or less break the game. If you intend to progress through the story much faster, then you can use cheat codes. However, you'll be taking the fun out of a lot of GTA 5's best missions by using cheats. Remember that GTA 5 cheats also disable achievements in the game and that cheats don't work in GTA online. We've found the most useful GTA 5 PC cheats and compiled them below.
How to enter cheats in GTA 5 PC
If you're playing GTA 5 on PC, just hit the tilde key (~) on the keyboard to bring up a console, where you can enter these cheats.
How to get unlimited money in GTA 5
There is no way to get unlimited money via cheats in GTA 5. You'll have to use legitimate ways to make money in GTA 5, such as investing in the stock market.
How to get unlimited ammo in GTA 5
There is no way to get unlimited ammo via cheats in GTA 5. You can get all weapons in the game easily, but unlimited ammo isn't possible.
GTA 5 PC cheats
Here are all the GTA 5 PC cheats we found useful.
PAINKILLER: Become invincible for five minutes
TOOLUP: Get all weapons
TURTLE: Full health and armour
POWERUP: Recharge special ability
CATCHME: Run faster
GOTGILLS: Swim faster
HOPTOIT: Jump higher
FUGITIVE: Raise wanted level
LAWYERUP: Reduce wanted level
DEADEYE: Aim better (enter this up to four times to keep increasing aiming accuracy, but the cheat gets disabled if you enter it five times)
HOTHANDS: Exploding punch
HIGHEX: Exploding bullets
INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets
LIQUOR: Make your character inebriated (aka enter drunk mode)
SKYDIVE: Get a parachute
SKYFALL: Fall from the sky with no chance of using a parachute (press the forward button and try to hit the ground headfirst to survive)
MAKEITRAIN: This changes the weather (enter it again and again to cycle through different weather options)
SNOWDAY: Ensure traffic chaos thanks to slippery cars
FLOATER: Enter this cheat and get inside a vehicle to activate low gravity
SLOWMO: Play the game in slow motion (key it in up to three times to reduce gameplay speed further and the fourth time disables the cheat)
JRTALENT: Play as any NPC in GTA 5
TRASHED: Spawn a garbage truck
BARNSTORM: Spawn a stunt plane
BANDIT: Spawn a BMX bicycle
BUZZOFF: Spawn an armed helicopter
FLYSPRAY: Spawn a crop duster plane
HOLEIN1: Spawn a golf cart
COMET: Spawn a sports car
RAPIDGT: Spawn a different sports car
VINEWOOD: Spawn a limousine
ROCKET: Spawn a motorcycle
OFFROAD: Spawn a dirt bike
Which is your favourite GTA 5 PC cheat? Let us know via the comments.