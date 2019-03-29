GTA 5 is one of the few games where cheat codes still exist. GTA 5 cheat codes work in single-player mode but remember that using these will more or less break the game. If you intend to progress through the story much faster, then you can use cheat codes. However, you'll be taking the fun out of a lot of GTA 5's best missions by using cheats. Remember that GTA 5 cheats also disable achievements in the game and that cheats don't work in GTA online. We've found the most useful GTA 5 PC cheats and compiled them below.

How to enter cheats in GTA 5 PC

If you're playing GTA 5 on PC, just hit the tilde key (~) on the keyboard to bring up a console, where you can enter these cheats.

How to get unlimited money in GTA 5

There is no way to get unlimited money via cheats in GTA 5. You'll have to use legitimate ways to make money in GTA 5, such as investing in the stock market.

How to get unlimited ammo in GTA 5

There is no way to get unlimited ammo via cheats in GTA 5. You can get all weapons in the game easily, but unlimited ammo isn't possible.

GTA 5 PC cheats

Here are all the GTA 5 PC cheats we found useful.

PAINKILLER: Become invincible for five minutes

TOOLUP: Get all weapons

TURTLE: Full health and armour

POWERUP: Recharge special ability

CATCHME: Run faster

GOTGILLS: Swim faster

HOPTOIT: Jump higher

FUGITIVE: Raise wanted level

LAWYERUP: Reduce wanted level

DEADEYE: Aim better (enter this up to four times to keep increasing aiming accuracy, but the cheat gets disabled if you enter it five times)

HOTHANDS: Exploding punch

HIGHEX: Exploding bullets

INCENDIARY: Flaming bullets

LIQUOR: Make your character inebriated (aka enter drunk mode)

SKYDIVE: Get a parachute

SKYFALL: Fall from the sky with no chance of using a parachute (press the forward button and try to hit the ground headfirst to survive)

MAKEITRAIN: This changes the weather (enter it again and again to cycle through different weather options)

SNOWDAY: Ensure traffic chaos thanks to slippery cars

FLOATER: Enter this cheat and get inside a vehicle to activate low gravity

SLOWMO: Play the game in slow motion (key it in up to three times to reduce gameplay speed further and the fourth time disables the cheat)

JRTALENT: Play as any NPC in GTA 5

TRASHED: Spawn a garbage truck

BARNSTORM: Spawn a stunt plane

BANDIT: Spawn a BMX bicycle

BUZZOFF: Spawn an armed helicopter

FLYSPRAY: Spawn a crop duster plane

HOLEIN1: Spawn a golf cart

COMET: Spawn a sports car

RAPIDGT: Spawn a different sports car

VINEWOOD: Spawn a limousine

ROCKET: Spawn a motorcycle

OFFROAD: Spawn a dirt bike

