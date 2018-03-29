We’re just a couple of months away from the biggest gaming announcements of the year, E3 2018. While that event will open up the calendar for the second half of the year, there are some great releases in April as well if you’ve got a PS4 or Nintendo Switch. We have games from two great franchises finally releasing, a port that no one expected, and a whole new way to play games (using cardboard of all things) slated for release in the coming month.

God of War

It's been a long wait for this one. More than four years after the launch of PlayStation 4, the platform is finally getting a much overdue original God of War title. But maybe the break was necessary. The God of War franchise had gotten formulaic and there really wasn't anyone left in the Greek pantheon for Kratos to kill in his thirst for revenge. With the new game, we see a less angry, more authoritative version of the genocidal Greek and this time he has a son in training as well. From what we've seen, the gameplay has a fresh take on God of War's action recipe, and hopefully the final product will wow us just the way the first game in the franchise did eleven years back.

God of War release date: April 20

God of War platforms: PS4

God of War price: Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Besides God of War, the PlayStation 4 has another exclusive heading its way with Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. The good news is that we’ve already reviewed the game, and think it’s an excellent mix of everything fans love about the franchise.Since this is built from the ground up for the PS4 and not on the PS3 as past entries have been, the visuals have gotten a boost as well, making the game look significantly better than the other games in the franchise. The aside there’s a wealth of mini-games and rock solid combat as well, which are the essentials of a great Yakuza game. Do check out our full review for more.

Yakuza 6 release date: April 17

Yakuza 6 platforms: PS4

Yakuza 6 price: Rs. 2,999 ($60 in the US)

Nintendo Labo

Nintendo makes its toy-making heritage evident every now and then. There's the cute-looking console designs, unique controllers, or even its stab at toy-to-life space — amiibo. Now with the Switch performing well in sales and garnering consumer good will, Nintendo is at it again with Labo - where you make new forms of interactive entertainment with simple cardboard.

There are two kits that will be launched - a Robot Kit and a Variety Kit. The more premium Robot Kit is a complex DIY setup where you build a backpack, and a headset, which connects to your head and four limbs, enabling you to control the on-screen mech. It sounds quite a bit like the robot controls from the Hugh Jackman film Real Steel, only with cardboard attachments… and not a real robot.

The second kit, as the name suggests has a variety of different DIY projects all accompanied by their own mini-games. This includes a piano kit, a bike simulation kit, a fishing game and more. It seems exciting for both kids, and kids at heart.

Labo release date: April 20 in US, April 27 in UK and Europe

Labo platforms: Nintendo Switch

Labo price: $69.99 for Variety Kit, $79.99 for the Robot Kit in the US

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Switch)

After launching on all major consoles last year, The Fractured But Whole is now coming to the Switch. Considering the game’s strategy-RPG mechanics, it’s perfect for a handheld iteration. Though this essentially be the same game that was launched last October, you can expect DLC support with new packs releasing alongside the game. If this version of the game is as good as the other versions, then Switch gamers have a lot to be excited about with this release. Considering past Ubisoft efforts on the Switch have made it to India like the superlative Mario + Rabbids, expect this to show up as well though a price for India is yet to be confirmed.

The Fractured But Whole release date: April 24

The Fractured But Whole platforms: Nintendo Switch

The Fractured But Whole price: India price TBA, $60 in the US

Besides there, if you're an Xbox Live Gold or a PlayStation Plus subscriber then you have these games dropping in your library in April too.

PlayStation Plus Free Games:

Mad Max (PS4)

TrackMania Turbo (PS4)

In Space we Brawl (PS3)

Toy Home (PS3)

99 Vidas (PS Vita)

Q*Bert Rebooted (PS Vita, PS3 and PS4)

Xbox Live Games With Gold:

The Witness (Xbox One, April 1 - 30)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate (Xbox One, April 16 - May 15)

Cars 2: The Video Game (Xbox 360, April 1 - 15)

Dead Space 2 (Xbox 360, April 16 - 30)

What are you playing this April? Let us know via the comments.

