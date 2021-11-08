Forza Horizon 5, the latest open world racing game from Playground Games, was released for premium customers last week and everyone else will get the game this week. The open world arcade-sim racing game is now set in Mexico and returns to North America for the first time in 9 years — since the original game that was based in Colorado. One of the things Playground Games and Turn 10 have mentioned is that Mexico is the biggest map they have developed for any Forza Horizon franchise till date.

The newly-launched Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios, is available to play on Xbox Series S/ Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and 11. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Forza Horizon title.

Forza Horizon 5 release date

The long awaited Forza Horizon 5 has already been released for Premium customers on Friday, November 5. Everyone else will be getting the game on Tuesday, November 9.

Usually, the games from the Forza franchise follow a schedule where Xbox Game Studios unveils new Horizon and Motorsport titles every alternate year. However, due the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of Forza Motorsport 8 has been pushed back to an unspecified date.

Is Forza Horizon 5 on Steam? The latest Forza Horizon title is available to pre-order on Steam and all three editions are listed on Steam's website.

Is Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game for free with their monthly subscription. However, Microsoft has only made the Standard version of the game available for subscribers.

Forza Horizon 5 PC system requirements

Playground Games has announced the minimum, recommended, and ideal specifications requirements for PC players.

Forza Horizon 5 minimum PC requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200/ Intel Core i5-4460

GPU: AMD Radeon RX470/ Nvidia GTX 970

RAM: 8GB

VRAM: 4GB

Forza Horizon 5 recommended PC requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 1500X/ Intel Core i5-8400

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 590/ Nvidia GTX 1070

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 8GB

Forza Horizon 5 ideal PC requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT/ Intel Core 17- 10700K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX6800XT/ Nvidia RTX 3080

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 16GB (AMD)/ 10GB (Intel)

Furthermore, players would also need a minimum of 110GB of onboard storage free on their PCs that run Windows 10 with the November 2019 update.

Forza Horizon 5 price

Forza Horizon 5's price starts at Rs. 3,999 for the Standard Edition on Microsoft Store. The Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 5,399, while the top-of-the-line Premium Edition is priced at Rs. 6,599. The prices on Steam for the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions are Rs. 3,499, Rs. 4,499, and Rs. 5,499, respectively.

On Games The Shop, the physical copy of Forza Horizon 5's Standard Edition is available for Rs. 4,299 and the rest of the editions are not listed as of now.

Forza Horizon 5 editions

The latest Horizon title, as mentioned earlier, is available in three editions — Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. Over the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition buyers will get access to Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, while Premium Edition buyers will get Forza Horizon Expansion One and Two, Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack, and Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership packs.

Forza Horizon 5 download size

The pre-load for Forza Horizon 5 is already live and last month, Playground Games announced the size requirements for the various platforms the game is available in. Xbox Series S/X players would need at least 103GB free on their hard drives, while Xbox One players would need 116GB of free memory. Windows and Steam players would require a minimum of 103GB to load their game on their PCs.

Forza Horizon 5 gameplay

For the fifth iteration of the Forza Horizon franchise, Playground Games is taking players to Mexico. Players will now be driving on the right-hand-side of the road, where the previous two games were based on left-hand-side driving countries in Australia and the UK.

One of the major additions to the game is the Horizon Arcade, which is essentially a rebranded Forzathon Live. However, it offers 12 co-op minigames that include smashing piñatas, doing super jumps, breaking speed records and more.

Forza Horizon 5 review

We were able to get our hands on the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 and you can read about our thoughts to see if it's worth investing.

