Technology News
loading

Forza Horizon 5 Release Date, PC System Requirements, Price, Size, Review, and More

Forza Horizon 5 is releasing on PC, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Game Pass.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 November 2021 09:16 IST
Forza Horizon 5 Release Date, PC System Requirements, Price, Size, Review, and More

Photo Credit: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 has an extensive car list

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 5 is releasing on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X
  • It is the fifth game in the franchise and is based in Mexico
  • Forza Horizon 5 will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day 1

Forza Horizon 5, the latest open world racing game from Playground Games, was released for premium customers last week and everyone else will get the game this week. The open world arcade-sim racing game is now set in Mexico and returns to North America for the first time in 9 years — since the original game that was based in Colorado. One of the things Playground Games and Turn 10 have mentioned is that Mexico is the biggest map they have developed for any Forza Horizon franchise till date.

The newly-launched Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios, is available to play on Xbox Series S/ Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and 11. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Forza Horizon title.

Forza Horizon 5 release date

The long awaited Forza Horizon 5 has already been released for Premium customers on Friday, November 5. Everyone else will be getting the game on Tuesday, November 9.

Usually, the games from the Forza franchise follow a schedule where Xbox Game Studios unveils new Horizon and Motorsport titles every alternate year. However, due the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of Forza Motorsport 8 has been pushed back to an unspecified date.

Is Forza Horizon 5 on Steam? The latest Forza Horizon title is available to pre-order on Steam and all three editions are listed on Steam's website.

Is Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game for free with their monthly subscription. However, Microsoft has only made the Standard version of the game available for subscribers.

Forza Horizon 5 PC system requirements

Playground Games has announced the minimum, recommended, and ideal specifications requirements for PC players.

Forza Horizon 5 minimum PC requirements

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200/ Intel Core i5-4460
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX470/ Nvidia GTX 970
  • RAM: 8GB
  • VRAM: 4GB

Forza Horizon 5 recommended PC requirements

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 1500X/ Intel Core i5-8400
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 590/ Nvidia GTX 1070
  • RAM: 16GB
  • VRAM: 8GB

Forza Horizon 5 ideal PC requirements

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT/ Intel Core 17- 10700K
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX6800XT/ Nvidia RTX 3080
  • RAM: 16GB
  • VRAM: 16GB (AMD)/ 10GB (Intel)

Furthermore, players would also need a minimum of 110GB of onboard storage free on their PCs that run Windows 10 with the November 2019 update.

Forza Horizon 5 price

Forza Horizon 5's price starts at Rs. 3,999 for the Standard Edition on Microsoft Store. The Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 5,399, while the top-of-the-line Premium Edition is priced at Rs. 6,599. The prices on Steam for the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions are Rs. 3,499, Rs. 4,499, and Rs. 5,499, respectively.

On Games The Shop, the physical copy of Forza Horizon 5's Standard Edition is available for Rs. 4,299 and the rest of the editions are not listed as of now.

Forza Horizon 5 editions

The latest Horizon title, as mentioned earlier, is available in three editions — Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. Over the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition buyers will get access to Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, while Premium Edition buyers will get Forza Horizon Expansion One and Two, Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack, and Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership packs.

Forza Horizon 5 download size

The pre-load for Forza Horizon 5 is already live and last month, Playground Games announced the size requirements for the various platforms the game is available in. Xbox Series S/X players would need at least 103GB free on their hard drives, while Xbox One players would need 116GB of free memory. Windows and Steam players would require a minimum of 103GB to load their game on their PCs.

Forza Horizon 5 gameplay

For the fifth iteration of the Forza Horizon franchise, Playground Games is taking players to Mexico. Players will now be driving on the right-hand-side of the road, where the previous two games were based on left-hand-side driving countries in Australia and the UK.

One of the major additions to the game is the Horizon Arcade, which is essentially a rebranded Forzathon Live. However, it offers 12 co-op minigames that include smashing piñatas, doing super jumps, breaking speed records and more.

Forza Horizon 5 review

We were able to get our hands on the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 and you can read about our thoughts to see if it's worth investing.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

    • Good
    • Mexico looks beautiful
    • Varied regions, better with weather
    • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
    • Hundreds of cars
    • Driving mechanics are refined
    • Easy to pick up, but with depth
    • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
    • Deep co-op support
    • EventLab is promising
    • Diverse character creator
    • Bad
    • Lack of innovation
    • Iterative update
    • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
    • Expedition collectibles are meh
    Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
    Genre Racing
    Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
    Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
    Series Forza Horizon
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Advertisement
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: Forza Horizon 5, Forza Horizon 5 release date, Forza Horizon 5 system requirements, Forza Horizon 5 review, Forza Horizon 5 download, Forza Horizon 5 price, Forza Horizon 5 Steam, Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements, Forza Horizon 5 price in India, Playground Games, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Serie S, Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10, Windows 11, Forza Horizon, Forza
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Seeing in the Dark: Tools Nature Researchers Use for Nocturnal Observations
    What I Love, Hate, and Fear About NFTs

    Related Stories

    Forza Horizon 5 Release Date, PC System Requirements, Price, Size, Review, and More
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
    2. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
    3. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
    4. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
    5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online
    6. Over 50 Games Affected by DRM Issue on Latest Intel Processors
    7. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
    8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
    9. Ford Unveils Retro 1978 Concept All-Electric Pick-Up Truck
    10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
    #Latest Stories
    1. WhatsApp Can Now Be Used on Secondary Devices Without Having to Keep Your Phone Online: How to Enable
    2. Intel Confirms DRM Incompatibility Impacts Over 50 Games on 12th Gen Core ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs
    3. Ducati Unveils Pro-III, Its 'Most Advanced' E-Scooter Yet
    4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online, Improved Camera Experience Tipped
    5. Twitter Temporarily Suspends Trends in Ethiopia for Fear of Violence Escalation
    6. Moto E30 With Triple Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
    7. ESA Shares Photo Of One of The Biggest Impact Basins On Martian Surface
    8. Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century Will Take Place on November 19: How to Watch
    9. Brazil to Reschedule Auction for Unsold 5G Spectrum, Communications Minister Fábio Faria Says
    10. McAfee Nears Deal to Sell Itself to Advent for Over $10 Billion: Report
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com