Battle royale sensation Fortnite is now in its fifth season of challenges. Fortnite season 5 brings a new battle pass, skins, and even new toys for you and your friends to play with, all of which tie into its theme of worlds colliding that allow for a mix of items that’s rather eccentric. Sadly, there’s no mention of Fortnite for Android just yet although the Nintendo Switch and iOS versions have received new control options. Here’s what you need to know about Fortnite season 5.

Fortnite season 5 map changes

New locations in Fortnite season 5 include Paradise Palms and Lazy Links, as well as a new desert biome that has come to life replacing Moisty Mire. It's here that you'll find a desert outpost, filled with loot and new opportunities to ambush your foes.

Fortnite season 5 Battle Pass

The Fortnite season 5 Battle Pass price is $10 (around Rs. 650) which works out to 950 V-Bucks, Epic’s in-game currency for Fortnite. With it you get access to 100 levels and challenges that let you gain new cosmetic items. If you want every unlock for Fortnite Battle Royale season 5 Battle Pass without having to earn it, you’ll be paying almost $150 (almost Rs. 9,720).

Fortnite Season 5 week 1 challenges

The first week of season 5 challenges are pretty straightforward and will net you 50 Battle Stars.

Deal damage with SMGS to opponents (0/500)

Search a Supply Llama (0/1)

Clinger, stink bomb or grenade eliminations (0/3)

Search chests in Snobby Shores (0/7)

Search floating lightning bolts (0/7)

Follow the treasure map in Risky Reels (0/1)

Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (0/3)

Fortnite Season 5 skins

New season means new skins. Cosmetics for Fortnite season 5 include Rook which seems to be inspired by the X-Files and FBI agents, which goes well with the theme of worlds colliding. Fitting right in with the game’s map changes to make way for a desert locale in place of Moisty Mire are Sun Strider and Sledgehammer. And if you’re dedicated enough to get to level 100 during Fortnite season 5’s challenges, you’re rewarded with the viking-inspired Ragnarok skin complete with a ghoulish blue tinge to aim for.

Fortnite Season 5 skin list

Drift - accessible at tier 1

Huntress - accessible at tier 1

Redline - accessible at tier 23

Sledgehammer - accessible at tier 71

Rook - accessible at tier 87

Ragnarok - accessible at tier 100

How to play golf and basketball in Fortnite Season 5

In Fortnite Season 5 you can challenge your friends to golf or basketball in Fortnite Season 5. In order to do this, you need to buy the Fortnite battle pass and grind out the required levels needed to earn each item which are as follows:

Golf ball – tier 27

Beach ball – tier 43

Fancy golf ball – tier 59

Fancy beach ball – tier 75

Fancy basketball – tier 91

Once you’ve got the them in your possession, you’ll need to equip the specific item in the same way you would an emote by pressing down on the d-pad, cycling over to it in your items section and selecting it. These mini-games are integrated into the experience with neat touches such as hole in ones accounted in the kill feed.

Autofire for iOS and gyroscope for Switch

Autofire has been added as an option to Fortnite iOS. Enabling this causes weapons to automatically fire when the reticle is over an enemy that is within range. It joins the other two options for shooting in Fortnite iOS include tap-to-fire and a dedicated fire button. Motion controls using the Nintendo Switch gyroscope have been added to the Nintendo Switch and is accessible via the settings.

What are you looking forward to in Fortnite Season 5? Let us know via the comments.

