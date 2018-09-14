NDTV Gadgets360.com

FIFA 19 Ratings, Release Date, System Requirements, Pre-Order Details, and More

, 14 September 2018
Highlights

  • FIFA 19 is out September 28
  • Early access starting September 20 on PC, Xbox One
  • Available on six platforms including PS4, Switch

EA Sports’ FIFA, the massively popular football game is set to receive its annual iteration – FIFA 19 – later in September. It’s boasting new UEFA licenses, including the Champions League, in addition to new gameplay features and kick-off modes – better tactical control and Survival Mode among them – that promise to up the ante both on and off the pitch. And it will also bring The Journey: Champions, the third and final chapter of its story-based mode that will let you play as three characters: Alex Hunter, his best friend and his step-sister. From release date to ratings, here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 19.

FIFA 19 release date

FIFA 19 is out Friday, September 28 on PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. EA’s gaming platform Origin and the Microsoft Store mention Thursday, September 27 as the release date for India, which suggests a global unlock time on PC and Xbox One.

If you want early access starting Thursday, September 20, you can subscribe to EA Access on Xbox One or Origin Access / Origin Access Premier on PC. With EA/Origin Access, you will get to play FIFA 19 for 10 hours. Origin Access Premier gives you unlimited game time.

You can also avail three-day early access – from Tuesday, September 25 – by buying one of the special editions, listed below.

FIFA 19 ratings

In the run-up to the release of the demo, EA Sports unveiled the top 100 players in FIFA 19. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are part of the top 10.

FIFA 19 editions

You can choose from three editions for FIFA 19: Standard, Champions, and Ultimate on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Only Standard and Champions editions are available on Nintendo Switch. As in previous years, FIFA 19 is not available on disc for PC.

Both Champions and Ultimate grant you three-day early access across all platforms. In terms of content, the only difference is the slate of bonus items for Ultimate Team.

Those on PS3 and Xbox 360 get a special FIFA 19 edition called Legacy Edition. It has no Ultimate Team bonuses.

FIFA 19 Standard Edition

It’s available both at retail and digitally. Here are the bonus items for Ultimate Team:

  • Up to five Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (one per week for five weeks)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo on loan for seven matches
  • Special Edition Ultimate Team kits designed by FIFA soundtrack artists

image 461977885.img FIFA 19 Champions Edition

FIFA 19 Champions Edition

It’s available both at retail and digitally. Interestingly, Origin doesn’t offer Champions Edition on PC in India. Here are the bonus items for Ultimate Team:

  • Up to 20 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (one per week for 20 weeks)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar on loan for seven matches
  • Special Edition Ultimate Team kits designed by FIFA soundtrack artists
  • UEFA Champions League Gold Player Pick (Choose one of five 80-83 rated gold players from qualified teams)

FIFA 19 Champions Edition (Nintendo Switch)

It’s available both at retail and digitally. While you get all other Champions Edition benefits, there’s one difference:

  • UEFA Champions League Gold Player (One 80-83 rated gold player from qualified teams)

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition

It’s only available digitally. If you subscribe to Origin Access Premier on PC, you automatically get the Ultimate Edition. Here are the bonus items for Ultimate Team:

  • Up to 40 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (two per week for 20 weeks)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar on loan for seven matches
  • Special Edition Ultimate Team kits designed by FIFA soundtrack artists
  • UEFA Champions League Gold Player Pick (Choose one of five 80-83 rated gold players from qualified teams)

FIFA 19 price

Here is the pricing info for all FIFA 19 editions:

FIFA 19 Standard Edition
Digital: Rs. 3,375 on PS4, Rs. 3,499 on PC, and Rs. 3,500 on Xbox One
Retail: Rs. 3,999 on Nintendo Switch, and Rs. 4,299 on PS4 and Xbox One at Amazon

$60 and £50 across all platforms in the US and the UK. 10 percent discount applicable on PC and Xbox One if you have Origin/EA Access.

FIFA 19 Champions Edition
Digital: Rs. 4,499 on PS4, and Rs. 4,800 on Xbox One
Retail: Rs. 5,999 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One at Amazon

$80 and £70 across all platforms in the US and the UK. 10 percent discount applicable on PC and Xbox One if you have Origin/EA Access. Note that Champions Edition is missing on Origin in India.

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
Digital: Rs. 5,499 on PC and PS4, and Rs. 5,500 on Xbox One
Retail: Rs. 5,499 on PS4 (digital download code)

$100 and £90 across all platforms in the US and the UK. 10 percent discount applicable on PC and Xbox One if you have Origin/EA Access, and on PS4 and Xbox One if you buy through FIFA 18. Discounts can be stacked: if you own FIFA 18 and subscribe to EA Access on Xbox One, you get 20 percent off.

FIFA 19 Legacy Edition
Retail: Rs. 3,999 on PS3 and Xbox 360 at Amazon

£46 across both platforms in the UK.

fifa 19 origin pc FIFA 19 PC Origin

FIFA 19 PC system requirements

EA Sports’ FIFA has never been a demanding title on PC, thanks to its popularity and being a football game. Here is the PC rig you will need to run FIFA 19:

FIFA 19 system requirements (minimum)

  • OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 - 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 460 1GB or AMD Radeon R7 260
  • RAM: 8GB
  • DirectX: DirectX 11 compatible

FIFA 19 system requirements (recommended)

  • OS: Windows 10 - 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel i3-6300T or equivalent
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270X
  • RAM: 8GB
  • DirectX: DirectX 12 compatible

Common specifications include supported input options: keyboard and mouse, or dual analogue controller.

FIFA 19 stadium list

EA Sports has added more than 20 new licensed stadiums to FIFA 19, with 16 of those coming from La Liga. Here is the full list (old and new):

  • Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
  • Estadio San Mamés
  • Estadio de la Cerámica
  • Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
  • Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
  • Estadio Benito Villamarín
  • Estadio Ciutat de València
  • Estadio de Anoeta
  • Estadio de Mendizorroza
  • Estadio de Montilivi
  • Estadio Mestalla
  • Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
  • Municipal de Butarque
  • Municipal de Ipurua
  • RCDE Stadium
  • Wanda Metropolitano
  • Anfield
  • Cardiff City Stadium
  • Craven Cottage
  • Emirates Stadium
  • Etihad Stadium
  • Goodison Park
  • King Power Stadium
  • Kirklees Stadium
  • London Stadium
  • Molineux Stadium
  • Old Trafford
  • Selhurst Park
  • St. James' Park
  • St. Mary's Stadium
  • Stamford Bridge
  • The Amex Stadium
  • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Turf Moor
  • Vicarage Road
  • Vitality Stadium

signal iduna park fifa 19 FIFA 19 Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park in FIFA 19

  • Carrow Road
  • Fratton Park
  • KCOM Stadium
  • Liberty Stadium
  • Loftus Road
  • Riverside Stadium
  • Stadium of Light
  • Stoke City FC Stadium
  • The Hawthorns
  • Villa Park
  • Orange Vélodrome
  • Parc des Princes
  • Allianz Arena
  • BORUSSIA-PARK
  • Olympiastadion
  • Signal Iduna Park
  • Veltins-Arena
  • Volksparkstadion
  • Allianz Stadium
  • Stadio Olimpico
  • San Siro
  • Donbass Arena
  • Otkritie Arena
  • Johan Cruijff ArenA
  • BC Place Stadium
  • CenturyLink Field
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • StubHub Center
  • Estadio ABANCA-Riazor
  • Estadio de Gran Canaria
  • Estadio La Rosaleda
  • El Monumental
  • Estadio Azteca
  • King Abdullah Sports City
  • King Fahd Stadium
  • Panasonic Stadium Suita
  • Wembley Stadium

FIFA 19 Mobile

EA Sports' FIFA is a completely different ball game on mobile, as anyone who's ever played it would know. It's why it doesn't even carry the year mention and is simply called FIFA Mobile. There have been no announcements on when a 2019 update is expected. The last update was during the 2018 World Cup, which added a new sheen just as on other platforms.

If you are looking for FIFA action on-the-go, your only options are the Switch version or (non-football action via) the FIFA Ultimate Team Companion app on Android and iOS.

