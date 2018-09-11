FIFA 19 demo is set to release later this week, as EA Sports gives fans a free glimpse at its biggest annual title, which has been further bolstered this year with the addition of the Champions League. The demo for FIFA 19 will most likely contain the first look at The Journey: Champions, the third and final chapter of Alex Hunter’s career that finds him at Real Madrid. From release date to system requirements, here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 19 demo.

The demo for FIFA 19 will be available Thursday, September 13 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A demo hasn’t been announced for Nintendo Switch, PS3 or Xbox 360.

FIFA 19 demo download size

Though EA hasn’t provided any details on how big the demo will be, it’s likely going to be the same size as last year’s demo, which was between 7 to 8GB across platforms. We will update this the moment we spot something official.

FIFA 19 system requirements

EA Sports’ FIFA has never been a demanding title on PC, thanks to its popularity and being a football game.

FIFA 19 system requirements (minimum)

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 - 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz

GPU: Nvidia GTX 460 1GB or AMD Radeon R7 260

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 compatible

FIFA 19 system requirements (recommended)

OS: Windows 10 - 64-bit

CPU: Intel i3-6300T or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270X

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 compatible

Common specifications include supported input options: keyboard and mouse, or dual analogue controller.

FIFA 19 demo teams

According to British tabloid Metro, a total of 13 teams will be available in the demo. Nine are currently known:

Atlético Madrid

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Manchester City

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur

FIFA 19 demo modes

EA hasn’t announced any game modes for FIFA 19 though it’s fair to assume the standard kick-off mode will be available. Whether that will contain any of the new kick-off options is up in the air at this point.

The demos for FIFA 17 and FIFA 18 also offered a glimpse of The Journey, and with Alex Hunter’s story coming to a close with FIFA 19, you can bet that The Journey: Champions will appear in some form in the FIFA 19 demo as well.

And with EA Sports grabbing UEFA licenses, it’s highly likely the Champions League branding will show up as well, possibly in The Journey: Champions.

FIFA 19 price

Up for pre-order since the past few months, FIFA 19 costs Rs. 3,375 on PS4, Rs. 3,499 on PC, and Rs. 3,500 on Xbox One. If you’d rather have it on disc, you will have to pay more than usual likely owing to the recent rupee depreciation: it’s now Rs. 4,299 for PS4 and Xbox One.

