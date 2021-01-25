Technology News
FAU-G FAQ: Everything You Need to Know Before January 26 Launch

FAU-G has been developed by nCore Games and actor Akshay Kumar came up with the name for the game.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 January 2021 08:00 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ nCore Games

FAU-G is up for pre-registration on Google Play

  • FAU-G was first announced back in September last year
  • The game has been delayed twice
  • FAU-G may have a battle royale mode later down the line

FAU-G, the made-in-India mobile game developed by nCore Games is scheduled to launch on January 26. Ever since the initial announcement for the game that took place early in September last year, there has been quite a lot of buzz around it, even though all that is known about the game has come from a couple of teasers and trailers. FAU-G created a stir as it was announced right after the Chinese app ban in India that prevented gamers from playing PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular mobiles games at the time.

Here's everything you need to know about FAU-G.

What is FAU-G?

FAU-G, aka Fearless and United Guards, is an action game for mobile that has been made in India by Bangalore-based company nCore Games. It was announced back in September 2020 after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in the country. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced FAU-G on Twitter, saying it supports Atmanirbhar movement and that “players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers.” He also shared that 20 percent of the revenue generated by the game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer trust.

nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal had revealed that the first level in FAU-G is based on the Galwan Valley skirmish where the Indian Army engaged with Chinese troops. Then in October, the actor shared a teaser that gave us a glimpse at the brawler mechanics in the game. While the game has been referred to as an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile, it doesn't seem to feature the same battle royale-style gameplay yet.

However, a report by IGN India states that FAU-G will have a story mode at launch, and multiplayer and battle royale modes later down the line.

When will it launch?

FAU-G is scheduled to launch in India on Republic Day, January 26. Kumar shared the release date through a tweet earlier this month. The game was originally going to launch last year in October but that did not happen. Then nCore Games shared that FAU-G will launch in November 2020 but that did not happen either. Now, it is set to launch on Republic Day which would be the ideal time to launch a game that invokes patriotism.

Where to download FAU-G?

FAU-G app page went live on Google Play late in November for pre-registration. After you pre-register, you will receive a push notification letting you know it is available for download when the game launches. It will be automatically downloaded and installed on eligible devices. If you did not pre-register, you can manually download the game from Google Play upon release.

Within three days of the game going live on Google Play, pre-registrations crossed one million. Recently, Gondal shared that the game has crossed four million pre-registrations.

What devices will FAU-G run on?

FAU-G seems to be available for pre-registration on Android devices only, at least for now. The game is not available for pre-registration on iOS devices and the developers have not shared if it will eventually make its way to iPhones and iPads.

What are FAU-G's biggest competitors?

From the trailer shared by Akshay Kumar, FAU-G is based on military combat that will reportedly get multiplayer and battle royale modes in the future. There is a myriad of such games already available on Google Play and App Store such as Call of Duty: Mobile (has both multiplayer and battle royale modes), Modern Combat 5: Blackout (first person shooter), Modern War (online only strategy game), Afterpulse (third person multiplayer shooter), Warface: Global Operations (first person shooter), Fortnite (battle royale available on Epic Games), Garena Free Fire (battle royale), Cyber Hunter (battle royale), and many more.

Who is developing FAU-G?

FAU-G has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games. It is a mobile games and interactive entertainment company that develops its original IPs, as well as takes part in third party development. The company, led by CEO Dayanidhi MG, co-founder and chairman Vishal Gondal, and co-founder and COO Ganesh Hande, primarily develops multi-player games. nCore Games has previously released a game called Tappi that lets you play Bollywood songs by tapping on tiles.

Akshay Kumar helped with the concept of the game, according to Gondal. He had originally announced the game, as mentioned above, and came up with its name.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: FAU G, nCore Games, Akshay Kumar, FAU G Launch
