Fallout 76 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is the ninth entry in the long-running post-apocalyptic role-playing game series. It's also the first Fallout game to be a completely online experience, though how reliable Fallout 76 servers would be at launch remains to be seen, as the limited Fallout 76 beta events haven't been enough of a test. Nonetheless, from Fallout 76's preload date to what editions are on offer, here's what you need to know.

Fallout 76 release date

The Fallout 76 release date is November 14 internationally for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Fallout 76 system requirements

The kind of PC you'll need to play Fallout 76 doesn't seem to be too taxing from a GPU or memory standpoint, being fairly in-line with what you can expect from most modern video games in 2018. That said, we won't be surprised to see PCs below the minimum threshold of an Intel Core i5-6600K play it just fine by tweaking the game's settings.

Fallout 76 PC system requirements (minimum)

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K 3.5 GHz /AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 285 2GB or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 60GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 PC system requirements (recommended)

Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 4GB / AMD R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 60GB of free disk space

Fallout 76 preload

Unlike most new releases, it doesn't seem like you can preload Fallout 76. PS4 and Xbox One players will have to download the official launch version of Fallout 76 on November 14. This is regardless of you playing the beta or not. PC players on the other hand, will not have to download a separate version of the game if they played the beta.

Fallout 76 download size

According to a listing for the game on the Xbox Store, the Fallout 76 download size is 45.28GB on the Xbox One. At the moment PS4 and PC Fallout 76 download sizes are unknown, but it's safe to say they should be around the same.

Fallout 76 day one patch

Like most big budget games, Fallout 76 has a day one patch. And unlike most big budget games, the Fallout 76 day one patch is bigger than the game download size, clocking in at 54GB.

Fallout 76 editions

Aside from the standard edition of Fallout 76, there are two special variants of the game as well. These are the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition and the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Tricentennial Power Armor customisation for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors

Tricentennial weapon customisation for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle

Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy mascot head

Patriotic Uncle Sam outfit

Celebratory Vault Boy saluting emote

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop posters

Tricentennial commemorative photo frame

Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition

Full-scale wearable T-51 Power Armor helmet with voice modulator, LED headlamp, and VATS sound effects

West Tek canvas carrying bag 21x21-inch glow-in-the-dark map of the West Virginia setting,

24 Fallout figurines

Special Tricentennial steel book with bonus in-game items from the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Fallout 76 price

The Fallout 76 price is Rs. 4,000 on the PS4 and Xbox One if you pre-order it on disc and starts at Rs. 5,600 digitally ($60 in the US). The PC version of Fallout 76 is $60 (around Rs. 4,300) and is available as a digital download via ‪Bethesda.net‬, Bethesda's PC game client. As for the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition price, it's $80 in the US and Rs.7,000 in India. The Fallout 76 Power Armour Edition is $199 in the US with Bethesda's distributor, E-xpress having no plans to bring it to India.

Is Fallout 76 coming to Steam?

The PC release of Fallout 76 will not be on Steam. If you want to play Fallout 76 on PC, you'll need the Bethesda.net installer. This wouldn't be the first time Bethesda has decided against a Steam release for its games. In the past, The Elder Scrolls Legends and Fallout Shelter weren't at Steam first. Instead they were available via Bethesda's own launcher and were put on Steam later.

Fallout 76 gameplay

Much like the Fallout 76 beta, Fallout 76 starts with you creating your character from a host of preset and custom options allowing you to modify your look before throwing you into the game proper. Fallout 76 takes place 50 years after nuclear war has ravaged the US and you're tasked with rebuilding civilisation. Set in West Virginia, you can take on the harsh, post-nuclear environs with friends or choose to go solo.

Quests are doled out via computer terminals and every time you're directed to find another character, they're already dead. At least until you run into AI-controlled enemies or find yourself squaring off against other human players. Though its repercussions were few. Yes, we did lose our items, but we kept our gear like guns and armour. Respawning and collecting what we lost was easy and death as a whole felt painless because the penalty for being killed was negligible. It will be interesting to see if its gameplay has any major changes when the full game hits on November 14.

Are you looking forward to Fallout 76? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.