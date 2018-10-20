Fallout 76 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is out ‪on November 14.‬ Being an online, co-operative experience, Fallout 76 is a departure from past Fallout games which were offline, single-player adventures. And since it's the first game in the series to be brought online, developer Bethesda Game Studios has opted for a beta. Much like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, and other games with a major multiplayer focus, Fallout 76 has a beta before the game's final release. From start times to download size, here's what you need to know about the Fallout 76 beta.

How to play the Fallout 76 beta

In order to play the beta for Fallout 76, you'll need to pre-order the game. We won't be surprised to see Bethesda give away keys on Twitter, or to find Fallout 76 beta keys show up on sites like eBay or CD Keys but the easiest way to get in is to pre-order the game. Fallout 76 price is Rs. 4,000 on the PS4 and Xbox One if you pre-order it on disc and starts at Rs. 5,600 digitally ($60 in the US). The PC version of Fallout 76 is $60 (around Rs. 4,300) and is available as a digital download via ‪Bethesda.net‬, Bethesda's PC game client.

Fallout 76 beta release date and start time

The Fallout 76 beta release date is ‪October 23.‬ The first session is ‪from 7pm ET to 11pm ET‬ (‪4:30am IST to 8:30am IST‬) with subsequent sessions yet to be announced. It begins a week later on PS4 and PC ‪on October 30.‬ A Fallout 76 beta end date is yet to be confirmed.

Fallout 76 beta preload time

You can preload the Fallout 76 beta right now on Xbox One. It's coming to PS4 and PC as well, but it's first on the Xbox One due Bethesda having a marketing deal with Microsoft for the game.

Fallout 76 beta download size

The Fallout 76 beta download size is 43.47GB on Xbox One. Expect it to have a similar size on PS4 and PC.

Fallout 76 beta crossplay

Despite Sony's well-documented about face on cross-platform play, Fallout 76 will not feature crossplay.

Bethesda's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications Pete Hines lauded the company on Twitter for enabling cross-play in Fortnite on PS4. When users started asking him about Fallout 76, he responded in a follow-up tweet: “Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, for a number of reasons. I have no idea if it ever will. But I assure you it is not on our radar right now as we focus on beta and launch.”

Fallout 76 beta gameplay

Fallout 76 gives players lots of options to choose from when they first start the game. You can even change your character later on and take selfies thanks to a built-in photo mode. Mutations are also a part of Fallout 76, which affect your statistics and some even affect your appearance.

Player versus player (PvP) has been of concern for a subset of potential buyers, and Bethesda offered more details to quell those fears. For one, players under level 5 can't be killed in PvP. Two, players can't engage PvP if you're fighting a monster, which puts a pacifist flag on your character.

If a player kills another player who doesn't wish to engage in PvP, a price will be put on the “murderer”, producer Todd Howard revealed on stage. They will be marked by a red star on the map, and they won't be able to see anyone else on the map. Player can also take revenge on who killed them for double the reward.

Fallout 76 beta perks

Perks in Fallout 76 are split into various categories including Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck, which all together form the acronym S.P.E.C.I.A.L. In Fallout 76, they will be available as cards that you can apply to your character for certain buffs, with each card having its own point cost.

Fallout 76 beta card packs

Fallout 76 will also drop card packs from time to time when you level up, which will contain some random cards. Interestingly, Bethesda won't allow players to buy card packs with real money, so you don't have to be worried about excessive use of microtransactions. New perk card packs will drop every two levels until level 10, and every five levels thereafter.

Fallout 76 beta progress

Bethesda confirmed that progress made in the Fallout 76 beta will carry over to the full game. Though Xbox One and PS4 players would have to download it all over again, PC players won't have to.

Fallout 76 beta system requirements

The Fallout 76 beta minimum and recommended system requirements are yet to be revealed by Bethesda with the company stating it's still working on compatibility testing. This should change as we get closer to the PC beta ‪on October 30.‬

Fallout 76 micro-transactions

Fallout 76's micro-transactions can be bought with in-game currency called 'Atoms', can only be spent on cosmetic upgrades such as skins and outfits, Bethesda has revealed. Additionally, players on Xbox One will get 500 Atoms for free. They won't be in the beta and will only be activated when the game is out ‪on November 14.‬

