Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and Sifu are set to arrive in February, with a variety of titles on offer for gamers across genres. Racing fans can look forward to the release of Grid Legends, while action role-playing game fans can look forward to Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring. Destiny 2 is also set to receive its biggest update so far, with the arrival of the upcoming Witch Queen expansion. Gamers will be able to battle for survival in the open world apocalyptic Dying Light 2 Stay Human, or speed across the latest side-scrolling indie skateboarding title OlliOlli World.

Fighting and beat ‘em up game fans will also be able to dive into titles like The King of Fighters XV and Sifu in February. The former promises resurrected fan favourites from previous titles in the franchise, while the latter offers an interesting ageing mechanic that offers more power and less health as the player's character gets older. Rumbleverse will only be available in beta form for PC users in February, unfortunately, after the game was indefinitely postponed.

Gadgets 360's Favourite Games of 2021

If you're looking for your next favourite game to pick up in February, here's our handy guide to some of the most exciting titles you can look forward to for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Life is Strange Remastered

When: February 1

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch

Life is Strange was originally released in 2015 on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC. The remastered version brings in enhanced visuals and vastly improved animations in the storyline. The protagonist, Max Caulfield, a photography senior, is able to rewind time at will as Chloe struggles to overcome her past as they head out to search for a fellow student, Rachel Amber, in the dark side of Arcadia Bay.

Life is Strange Remastered is offering a ‘Zombie Crypt' outfit for Chloe to people who pre-order the game. Although, the outfit will only be available for use in Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

When: February 4

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X,Nintendo Switch

Dying Light was first launched back in 2015. Seven years after the first instalment of the game, Techland is planning on releasing the second edition in February this year. After losing the fight against the virus in Harran, about twenty years ago, Dying Light 2 introduces a new character — Aiden Caldwell, the new protagonist, to be a part of this journey. Techland recently took to Twitter to reveal the playtime of their game and it is a whopping total of 500 hours (with all the main and side quests explored).

OlliOlli World

When: February 8

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series S/X

Publisher Roll7 is set to release the third instalment in the OlliOlli franchise — OlliOlli World. The upcoming skateboarding title features the same platformer structure that is set across multiple regions. Roll7 co-founder John Ribbins previously called OlliOlli World “a love letter to skateboarding”, and the game features a bold new design and a more animated landscape. The fast-paced game will also bring multiple checkpoints to each level so there's no need to start over again. However, the biggest change coming to OlliOlli World is the addition of alternate routes across Radlandia, and a multiplayer mode allowing users to beat others who have played each level. Gamers will also be able to share a stage with a friend so they can try to beat your score OlliOlli World.

Sifu

When: February 8

Where: PC, PS5, PS4

A year after it was announced, Sifu (which means teacher) is finally set to arrive as a 3D action-adventure game that focuses on the life of the main character as they become a kung fu master as the game progresses. The game promises an authentic experience, and the developers roped in kung fu master Benjamin Colossi for the choreography. Sifu features an interesting “ageing” mechanic — as the character gets older, they gain more experience and become more powerful, at the cost of reduced health. Gamers will have to identify and utilise an optimal strategy to progress while using shrines to heal and power up their character's abilities in the game.

CrossfireX

When: February 10

Where: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

CrossfireX adds to the ever-growing list of first-person shooter games. The Remedy Entertainment and Smilegate developed game is the third instalment in the ongoing series of Crossfire. The game has multiple modes to play including a campaign mode wherein you can explore the conflict between Black List and the Global Risk teams. Players can also enjoy multiplayer lobbies with modes such as team versus team. CrossfireX is optimised for Xbox Series S/X and it can shell out framerates up to 120fps.

The King of Fighters XV

When: February 17

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Ones, Xbox Series S/X

The King of Fighters is a gaming franchise that has managed to sustain a loyal fan base for over 28 years. The fifteenth instalment of the game is arriving in February, six years after King of Fighters XIV was released, and is built on Unreal Engine 4 which should ensure the game looks better than ever before. Gamers can expect to see main character Shun'ei, as well as rivals Isla and Dolores, while SNK has also resurrected popular fighters who will return to the game. Online gameplay is also set to receive a boost with the much-awaited addition of GGPO (rollback netcode) to The King of Fighters XV.

Horizon Forbidden West

When: February 18

Where: PS4, PS5

Arguably one of the most anticipated games in this list is Horizon Forbidden West. A sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, it was earlier set to release in late 2021 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It features Aloy, the protagonist from the prequel, who has to brave “distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes.”

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

When: February 22

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Google Stadia

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter that was launched in September 2017. Five years after the launch, the game is getting another expansion pack by the name of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. This DLC adds new maps, weapons, missions, dungeons, and much more. The Witch Queen lets you roam the new location, Savathûn's Throne World, within the Ascendant Realm. Players will be able to obtain more than the usual the 12 mods via the experience gains. However, these will have an increasing experience rate.

Elden Ring

When: February 25

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Bandai Namco's latest game is a third-person RPG game developed by FromSoftware. In Elden Ring, players must fight and explore castles, fortresses, and crypts in the realm of the Lands Between in order to restore the Elden Ring by locating the Great Runes and become an Elden Lord. Elden Ring won the award for the most anticipated game at The Game Awards 2021.

The 45 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

According to producer Yoshihuro, Elden Ring is the “perfect” game for users who felt a bit uneasy or stressed playing games like Dark Souls. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki estimated that Elden Ring is “very difficult” — almost as hard as Dark Souls 3 — but said that it can be handled thanks to many options and strategies that players can utilise.

Grid Legends

When: February 25

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

The fifth instalment in the Grid franchise, Grid Legends is the latest racing title by Codemasters. Grid Legends was first announced during the EA Play Live event in July 2021. Players will get to choose from an expansive list of tracks and cars while being subjected to the biggest career mode in any Grid title thus far.