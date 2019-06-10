The world's biggest gaming event, E3 2019, has kicked off at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Gaming giant Electronics Arts during its EA Play 2019 presentation had many announcements to make, from new games to more details about upcoming games, as well as new content for its established titles. The biggest announcement has to be gameplay trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Additionally, the upcoming FIFA 20 sports game saw a number of announcements related to its gameplay, including the new EA Sports Volta Football mode in FIFA 20. Read on for all the announcements EA made at its pre-E3 2019 press conference.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EA kicked off its presentation with an all-new extended gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The gameplay presents a more detailed look at the game, showing off new characters as well as some returning ones. The story of the game is set after Revenge of the Sith. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases on November 15, on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

FIFA 20

FIFA 20 launches on September 27 worldwide on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, EA confirmed at its E3 2019 press conference. EA at the conference also detailed the gameplay players can expect with FIFA 20, including Authentic Game Flow, user-controlled Decisive Moments, and an enhanced Ball Physics System. Also unveiled at EA Play 2019 was the new street football mode for FIFA 20 called Volta Football. Meant to offer an authentic street style football experience, it is a custom-built gameplay system that's said to be grounded in football realism. The company is touting "new tools including simplified flicks and skill moves, new flair animations, and even the option to use the wall to your advantage." The company also detailed the minimum PC requirements for FIFA 20.

Battlefield V

Battlefield V saw a bunch of new additions to its gameplay. There are new maps, including the AI Sundan Map, which is based on the vista used in the single player war story, Under No Flag - and will release this month. Then, there's Marita, an infantry-focused map, where all four-soldier classes will be able to shine - it's arriving in July. Another upcoming map is Operation Underground, which like the Operation Metro map offers subterranean action - it's arriving in October. Chapter 4: Defying the Odds (which lands on June 27, and lasts till August) will get two new close-quarter maps, DICE also revealed at EA Play 2019. There are regular Firestorm updates incoming that will unveil new weapons, custom skins, squad respawn, improvements to the loot system, and matchmaking, and a brand-new landmark called The Dome. Also, the game goes to the Pacific, when Chapter 5: Pacific Theater drops by the end of this year. EA also announced that Battlefield V is now part of EA Access and Origin Access Vault, apart from being a part of EA Access for PS4 when it launches next month. Other announcements included the addition of Private Games on September, 7 new weapons before 2020, and teasers of new vehicles including boats.

Apex Legends: Season 2

Apex Legends: Season 2 debuts on July 2. There's a brand new character added to the game and her name is Natalie 'Wattson' Paquette. She is a Static Defender, in charge of Perimeter Security, with her ultimate ability an 'Interception Pylon'. and EA goes on to describe her gameplay style: "She now fights alongside her friends in the arena she helped build, destroying incoming missiles, recharging shields, creating fences, and using her pylon to silence fights that get too loud. Nobody knows the arena better than Wattson – anyone who underestimates her is in for a shock." Additionally, there's the Season 2 Battle Pass that brings along with it new challenges fresh rewards and new skins for characters. Moreover, there's a new weapon as well called L-Star. Apex Legends is available to play for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Sims 4 Island Living

The Sims 4 Island Living will launch for the PC and Mac on June 21 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 16. With the SIMS 4 based on an island, users will now be able to participate in island events, lounge out in cold water and even become best friends with a dolphin. There's a lot of other cool gameplay detailed.

Indie games - Lost in Random, Rustheart

EA had some announcements related to indie-gaming as well, with three new titles announced by indie game studios under the EA Originals umbrella. All three will be made available for the PC, with consoles to be announced. The first is Lost in Random by Zoink Studios, which is best known for Fe. Also announced was Rustheart, a sci-fi co-op action RPG that EA describes as "a compelling mix of tactical action-roleplay gameplay, player invention and spray paint." Finally, there is a new unnamed game by Hazelight, which is best known for A Way Out.