Sequel to 2014 open-world racing game The Crew, The Crew 2 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC sheds the revenge plot trappings of its predecessor. Instead, it puts you in control of a variety of vehicles including cars, motorcycles, boats, and airplanes as you race across the US in an attempt to up your follower count by winning each event in the most over the top fashion possible. After multiple pre-release betas, the game is finally out this week. Here’s what you need to know about The Crew 2.

The Crew 2 release date

The Crew 2 is out on June 29 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. If you’ve pre-ordered The Crew 2 Gold Edition, you can play the game three days early — from June 26.

The Crew 2 PC system requirements

Developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower has listed what you need to get the most out of The Crew 2 if you’re playing it on PC, outlining three specifications on the basis of frame rate and resolution.

Minimum PC system requirements to play The Crew 2 in 1080p at 30fps:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6100 @ 3.3 GHz

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD HD 7870 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB HDD: 25GB free space

Recommended PC system requirements to play The Crew 2 in 1080p at 30fps:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 @ 3.2 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 270X (4GB / 2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 25GB free space

Recommended PC system requirements to play The Crew in 1080p at 60fps:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690k @ 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD RX 470 (4GB / 8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 25GB free space

The Crew 2 editions

Aside from the standard edition of the game, which includes The Crew 2 with no other embellishments, there are two other editions of The Crew 2.

The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition

The Crew 2 road map

Stickers

The Legendary Motors Pack: includes Harley-Davidson Iron 883 2017 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car 2016

Motorsports Deluxe Pack: Pilatus PC-21 plane, Abarth 500 2018 monster truck, Ford F-150 race truck

Three outfits to customise your avatar

The Crew 2 game

The Crew 2 Gold Edition

All the contents of The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition

The Crew 2 Season Pass

The Crew 2 Steelbook

Ability to play The Crew 2 three days early

The Crew 2 download size

The Crew 2 download size is 25GB on PC, 30GB on PS4, and 24GB on Xbox One.

The Crew 2 price

The Crew 2 standard edition price is Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US). The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition is also Rs. 3,999 ($70 in the US). The Crew 2 Gold Edition is Rs. 6,999 ($110 in the US). These are the prices for The Crew 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version of The Crew 2 standard edition is Rs. 2,999 ($60 in the US) in India with the Deluxe Edition costing Rs. 3,499 ($70 in the US), and The Crew 2 Gold Edition price is Rs. 4,499 ($100 in the US).

The Crew 2 is always online

Much like its predecessor, you need a persistent Internet connection to play The Crew 2. This was confirmed by the game’s developer with the justification that it would allow you to connect with your friends and other players at any given time. What this also means is if Ubisoft’s servers go down, you won’t be able to play the game, and if you plan to pick it up to play on the go on a laptop, this could be an issue too. If the online play is anything like the first game at launch, you’re better served waiting a week or two before purchasing The Crew 2, just to gauge how stable the online experience is.

The Crew 2 impressions

The game had an open beta last weekend, and much like the previous closed beta, the controls felt floaty regardless of the vehicle you’re using. Switching between boat, plane, and car felt seamless, and in terms of online connectivity, it held up well without any hitches on the Xbox One X. As always, it’s not yet known if this would be the case when the full game hits later this week. Stay tuned to our full review of The Crew 2 on Gadgets 360 once we’ve spent enough time with the final, retail release.

