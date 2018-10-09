Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is fifteenth main game in the long-running Call of Duty series and it's the first without a single-player campaign. In its place is a new battle royale mode known as Blackout. The usual mainstays of the Call of Duty experience like multiplayer and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies cooperative mode are present too. From the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preload date to what editions are on offer, here's what you need to know.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC release date is October 12 the world over, unless you managed to snag an early copy (that won't be playable till launch day). Its multiplayer and Blackout battle royale modes could be sampled prior to launch across two beta events.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 price for PS4 and Xbox One is Rs.4,699 in India on disc and $60 in the US for both digital or physical versions of the game. PC owners pay $60 (around Rs. 4,437) and its available digitally via the Activision-owned Battle.net service. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 India price digitally via the PS Store and Microsoft Store for Xbox One is Rs. 3,999. There's a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition for Rs. 10,999 ($120 in the US), Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box for Rs. 16,999 ($200 in the US), and a Call of Duty: Specialist Edition for Rs. 4,999 (available in Europe for EUR 60 and India, not the US) too. What do these versions of the game have? We got you covered.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition
Here's what you get:
Call of Duty: Specialist Edition
Here's what you get:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box
Here's what you get:
Here are the system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC. Incidentally they're the same as what the game had for its beta events.
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 download size is 42.64GB for the Xbox One and 42.35GB on the PS4. It should be the similar size on PC as well. Bear in mind that file sizes may differ according to the region you're in depending on language packs and the like.
Developer Treyarch revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC players can start preloading on Tuesday, October 9. Expect the PS4 and Xbox One versions to preload at the same time.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass
Included in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro edition or as a separate purchase is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass, also known as the Black Ops Pass. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass price is Rs. 4,162 ($50 in the US).
This is what it has:
The Call of Duty Twitter account posted an image of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout map, showcasing the layout and the name of several areas. With the fan-favourite 'Nuketown Island' off to one side, other parts of the Blackout map have generic names such as 'Construction Site', 'Estates', 'Train Station', 'Hydro Dam', 'Firing Range', 'Fracking Tower', 'Factory', 'Turbine', 'Array', 'Asylum', 'Cargo Docks', and 'Rivertown'. Some of them have been maps in previous Call of Duty games.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout player count
During the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta, the battle royale mode scaled well with developer Treyarch first capping it at 80 players, followed by 88, and finally 100. No official word has been given on the final Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout player count just yet, though we won't be surprised to see it stick to the 100 player cap simply to allow for parity with PUBG and Fortnite.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 frame rate
On PC, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout frame rate will be limited to 120 frames per second (fps) at launch. Treyarch plans to raise it 144fps when 'servers are stable' and eventually remove the frame rate cap. As for the other modes - Zombies and multiplayer, they will have an uncapped frame rate on PC. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 frame rate for PS4, Xbox One, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X is 60fps in all modes.
There will be 14 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 maps at launch and the Nuketown map will be available for all post-release in November. Here's the full list of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 maps:
Will you be playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at launch? Or do other games such as the upcoming Battlefield V and Red Dead Redemption 2 have your attention? Let us know via the comments.
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement