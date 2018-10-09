NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date, System Requirements, Maps, Download Size, and More

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date, System Requirements, Maps, Download Size, and More

09 October 2018
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date, System Requirements, Maps, Download Size, and More

Highlights

  • Black Ops 4 does not have a single-player campaign
  • It's the fifteenth mainline Call of Duty game
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date is October 12

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is fifteenth main game in the long-running Call of Duty series and it's the first without a single-player campaign. In its place is a new battle royale mode known as Blackout. The usual mainstays of the Call of Duty experience like multiplayer and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies cooperative mode are present too. From the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preload date to what editions are on offer, here's what you need to know.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC release date is October 12 the world over, unless you managed to snag an early copy (that won't be playable till launch day). Its multiplayer and Blackout battle royale modes could be sampled prior to launch across two beta events.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 price

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 price for PS4 and Xbox One is Rs.4,699 in India on disc and $60 in the US for both digital or physical versions of the game. PC owners pay $60 (around Rs. 4,437) and its available digitally via the Activision-owned Battle.net service. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 India price digitally via the PS Store and Microsoft Store for Xbox One is Rs. 3,999. There's a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition for Rs. 10,999 ($120 in the US), Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box for Rs. 16,999 ($200 in the US), and a Call of Duty: Specialist Edition for Rs. 4,999 (available in Europe for EUR 60 and India, not the US) too. What do these versions of the game have? We got you covered.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 editions

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition
Here's what you get:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game
  • Black Ops Pass which includes: 'Classified,' a bonus Zombies experience, available at launch, four additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 multiplayer maps, four exclusive Blackout characters
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Steelbook
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pop Socket
  • 10 specialist patches
  • Three Zombies-inspired collectible art cards
  • 1,100 Call of Duty Points

Call of Duty: Specialist Edition
Here's what you get:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 digital items: rare specialist skin, gesture, emblem, calling card, sticker
  • 1,100 Call of Duty Points

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box
Here's what you get:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game
  • Exclusive steelbook Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Dark Horse Comic issue #1 - the comic series will unveil details about the Zombies Heroes’ backstories A 1000-piece jigsaw
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 phone-grip
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 art lithographs
  • Specialist patches
  • Black Ops 4 figpins or enamel pins as they're known, of the four time-hopping heroes of this year's Zombies mode
  • Collectible Zombies Mystery Box - inspired by the in-game Zombies Mystery Box, this collectible box features an eerie skeleton exterior along with frightening sounds and lighting

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements

Here are the system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC. Incidentally they're the same as what the game had for its beta events.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (minimum)

  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850
  • HDD: 25GB HD space
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended)

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD equivalent
  • RAM: 12GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580
  • HDD: 25GB HD space
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 download size

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 download size is 42.64GB for the Xbox One and 42.35GB on the PS4. It should be the similar size on PC as well. Bear in mind that file sizes may differ according to the region you're in depending on language packs and the like.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preload date

Developer Treyarch revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC players can start preloading on Tuesday, October 9. Expect the PS4 and Xbox One versions to preload at the same time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass
Included in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro edition or as a separate purchase is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass, also known as the Black Ops Pass. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass price is Rs. 4,162 ($50 in the US).

This is what it has:

  • The 'Classified' map: a bonus Zombies experience, available at launch
  • Four additional all-new Zombies experiences
  • 12 multiplayer maps
  • Four exclusive Blackout characters

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout map

The Call of Duty Twitter account posted an image of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout map, showcasing the layout and the name of several areas. With the fan-favourite 'Nuketown Island' off to one side, other parts of the Blackout map have generic names such as 'Construction Site', 'Estates', 'Train Station', 'Hydro Dam', 'Firing Range', 'Fracking Tower', 'Factory', 'Turbine', 'Array', 'Asylum', 'Cargo Docks', and 'Rivertown'. Some of them have been maps in previous Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout player count
During the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta, the battle royale mode scaled well with developer Treyarch first capping it at 80 players, followed by 88, and finally 100. No official word has been given on the final Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout player count just yet, though we won't be surprised to see it stick to the 100 player cap simply to allow for parity with PUBG and Fortnite.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 frame rate
On PC, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout frame rate will be limited to 120 frames per second (fps) at launch. Treyarch plans to raise it 144fps when 'servers are stable' and eventually remove the frame rate cap. As for the other modes - Zombies and multiplayer, they will have an uncapped frame rate on PC. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 frame rate for PS4, Xbox One, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X is 60fps in all modes.

 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer map list

There will be 14 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 maps at launch and the Nuketown map will be available for all post-release in November. Here's the full list of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 maps:

  • Frequency: A covert listening station deep in the mountainous region of Hunan Province is being used to track strategic targets across the globe.
  • Contraband: Surveillance of an international arms smuggling operation has uncovered this shipping hub on a remote, uncharted island off the coast of Colombia.
  • Seaside: An anti-government protest in this quaint coastal Spanish town grew out of control and forced a military shutdown.
  • Payload: A defensive ICBM launch facility deep in an Icelandic mountain range has been infiltrated by hostile forces attempting to steal a nuclear warhead.
  • Hacienda: A lavish vineyard estate situated on a quiet lake in the Spanish countryside, home to a high-ranking crime syndicate boss.
  • Gridlock: A Japanese metropolis whose city center has been jammed up by a bank heist gone wrong.
  • Arsenal: Hostile covert ops on a manufacturing facility of a powerful North American military defense contractor means someone may have stolen the keys to the castle.
  • Icebreaker: A long lost Nuclear submarine in the Arctic houses a uranium supply which a Russian unit has come to salvage.
  • Morocco: Rebels in a small Moroccan village are using government military supply planes as target practice as they fly over the surrounding Sahara Desert.
  • Militia: Anti-government extremists backed covertly by a Russian cell are stockpiling weaponry in a remote region of Alaskan wilderness near the Bearing Strait.
  • Jungle: Black Ops Flashback – The heat is on as Cold War forces collide in the sweltering depths of the Vietnam jungle.
  • Slums: Black Ops Flashback – Street battles rage in head to head heat through the center of a run down Panama neighborhood.
  • Firing Range: Black Ops Flashback – US Forces gear up for red team/blue team combat exercises in this Guantanamo Bay military base.
  • Summit: Black Ops Flashback – Cold War surveillance is at its peak above the clouds in the mountaintop listening post in the Ural Mountains.

Will you be playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at launch? Or do other games such as the upcoming Battlefield V and Red Dead Redemption 2 have your attention? Let us know via the comments.

Comments

