The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta will focus squarely on battle royale or as developer Treyarch calls it, Blackout mode . It's the second beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with the first one giving us a chance to try its traditional multiplayer modes. Considering how popular the battle royale genre is thanks to PUBG and Fortnite, it's no surprise that Call of Duty decided to incorporate it into this year's game. Here's what you need to know about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta.

How to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta

In order to play the Blackout beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, you’ll need to pre-order the game to get access. Like the past beta, keys were given away on Twitter and sites like eBay were selling beta keys too. Though the easiest way is to pre-order the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 price is Rs. 4,699 on the PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is $60 (around Rs. 4,117) and is available as a digital download via Battle.net— Activision’s PC game client. If you already played the first multiplayer beta, you're already ready for this one as it has the same files.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta release date and time

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta starts on September 10 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). It is exclusive to PS4 owners until September 14. For PC and Xbox One, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta release date is September 14 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta end?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta for PS4, Xbox One, and PC ends on September 17 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta download size

With the first multiplayer beta clocking in at around 30GB and Treyarch stating that you'd need to patch that client to play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta download size is over 18GB.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Blackout 4 beta preload time

If you didn't delete the first beta, you already have a large portion of the Blackout beta on hand and require a patch to access it. If you have deleted it, you can simply download it again. Details of when the Call of Duty: Black Ops Blackout 4 beta patch goes live hasn't been made public yet. Given how long this beta stretches for, we won't be surprised to see it available on September 10 itself.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta PC system requirements

Here are the system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta on PC:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850 HDD: 25GB HD space

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD equivalent

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

HDD: 25GB HD space

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta - what to expect

Since Blackout is Call of Duty's take on battle royale, there will be a single map pieced together from locations of fan favourite multiplayer maps like Nuketown and Turbine. Several characters will be playable from the Call of Duty universe in the beta, though there's no gameplay advantage of choosing one over the other as the differences are cosmetic. Vehicles are a part of the action as well with four of them to choose from including trucks and helicopters. Zombies can spawn in specific locations on the map and killing them nets you rare items like monkey grenades. In the beta, Blackout supports 80 players.This number could change at launch on October 12. You can play it solo, with a friend in duos, or three other friends in quads.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta frame rate

Call of Duty is known for its silky smooth 60 frames per second gameplay in multiplayer. Blackout however, may not run at that frame rate. Speaking to Game Informer, Black Ops 4 Design Direction David Vonderhaar said Blackout "can run at 60fps" as that's the target for Treyarch but he also said 60fps is hard to maintain. In addition to this, he stated that Blackout won’t be locked to 30fps. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out how smooth (or not) Black Ops 4's Blackout mode is.

Is PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold required for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta? Past Call of Duty betas did not require PlayStation Plus — Sony’s subscription service that allowed for multiplayer — in order to access it. This should not change. As for Xbox One players, you will need an active Xbox Live Gold membership to play it.

