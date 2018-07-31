Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date is October 12. Much like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: World War 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will have a beta before its final release. Or as developer Treyarch calls it, a “private beta” as it’s only for those who have pre-ordered the game. It will be interesting to see what Treyarch brings to the table considering that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 lacks the traditional single-player campaign we’ve come to expect, which means the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta is the company’s best chance at selling tentative gamers on a multiplayer-only affair. From Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta start time to what modes will be on offer, here’s what you need to know.

How to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 private beta

In order to play the beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, you’ll need to pre-order the game. We won’t be surprised to see Treyarch or publisher Activision give away keys on Twitter, or to find Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 private beta keys on sites like eBay, but the easiest way to get in is to pre-order the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 price is Rs. 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is $60 (around Rs. 4,117) and is available as a digital download via Battle.net — Activision’s PC game client.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta release date and time

The Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta starts from August 3 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) for PS4. It ends on August 6 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

If you pre-ordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Xbox One, the beta starts on August 10 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) and ends on August 13 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) with PS4 players able to play it during this time as well. PC owners can play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta from August 10 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST), while general access of open beta to those who have not pre-ordered the game on PC begins from August 11 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) and ends on August 13 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta download size

No download size for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta has been announced just yet. Considering Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's beta was a 15GB download, this could be in the same range.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta preload time Past Call of Duty betas would allow players to preload the game in advance. While Treyarch is yet to announce what the Black Ops 4 beta preload time is, safe to say you'd at least get 48 hours prior notice.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta PC system requirements

Right now, Activision hasn't confirmed what kind of PC you'd need to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, let alone the beta. Safe to say it should be in line with last year's Call of Duty: World War 2 which is as follows:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

Processor:Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB / AMD RX 550

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta maps and modes

Activision and Treyarch have announced the following content for the MP Beta:

Maps: Frequency, Contraband, Seaside, Payload, Hacienda, Gridlock

Modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, Control

The beta will also include Specialists, the Pick 10 system, and new gear.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta progress carry over to the full game?

No. All players will be reset after the beta ends. That said, PS4 owners beta stats of the first beta carry over to the second one. Activision and Treyarch have also stated that there will be rewards for those who play the beta, and those rewards will be available in the final game at the October 12 launch:

Everyone who plays in the Private Beta will receive a Beta Calling Card to use in-game at the game’s launch on October 12.

Players who reach max rank in the Private MP Beta will receive a permanent unlock token to use on whatever item in MP they would like to unlock at the game’s launch on October 12.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout battle royale mode playable in the beta?

The first beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a multiplayer-only beta. Activision has confirmed, however, that there will be separate Private Blackout Beta coming in September, dates of which are yet to be announced. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Private Blackout Beta will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but similar to the multiplayer beta, it will be available first on PS4.

Is PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold required for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta?

Past Call of Duty betas did not require PlayStation Plus — Sony’s subscription service that allowed for multiplayer — in order to access it. This should not change. As for Xbox One players, you will need an active Xbox Live Gold membership to play it.

