Best Xbox One X Games to Play Right Now

The Xbox One X international release date was November 7 and with it Microsoft had the horsepower needed to compete with the PS4 Pro. In fact it's the most powerful console in the market. And now, the Xbox One X is on its way to India soon. A late release is always disappointing, but it means that there are already over a hundred games that are optimised for the Xbox One X in time for the Xbox One X India release date. No mean feat considering it’s barely a couple of months old.

With the price of PC components being extremely expensive, Microsoft's iterative console is a decent option for anyone looking for a taste of 4K HDR gaming on a budget. With all this in mind, here are our five favourite Xbox One Enhanced games to get you started with your Xbox One X.

Forza Horizon 3

The hundredth game to get Xbox One X enhancements, open-world racing game Forza Horizon 3 is perhaps the zenith of Microsoft’s Forza franchise. This is thanks to the freedom in gameplay and an excellent set of cars to plough through the Australian countryside in. It was already a great looking game on the Xbox One and Windows PC, and the Xbox One X version brings 4K, HDR, and a stable frame rate to the table, all in a patch that’s around 671MB.

Final Fantasy XV

Although the series is traditionally associated with Sony and Nintendo consoles, Final Fantasy XV is best on the Xbox One X thanks to the option to prioritise visuals, frame rate, or a compromise of both in the game’s settings. Furthermore, there’s support for Dolby Atmos that makes its audio all the more immersive. It helps that frame pacing issues that plagued the game on the PS4 and PS4 Pro are nowhere to be seen on the Xbox One X. Throw in a host of added content and a battle system that’s near perfect, and there’s more than enough of a reason to come back to the world of Final Fantasy XV.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

The latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running open-world series is quite the looker on the Xbox One X. Whether you're running through the bustling streets of Memphis or exploring pyramids, Ubisoft’s implementation of 4K and HDR allow every inch of ancient Egypt to shine. Throw in a slew of post-game support that furthers an already solid story, and the Discovery Tour, which allows you to soak in its historical atmosphere minus the combat, and this game is one to check out if you haven’t already.

Gears of War 4

When we first reviewed Gears of War 4 on the Xbox One, we were surprised that it looked as good as it did. With the Xbox One X, developer The Coalition smashes all expectations. Support for 60fps at 1080p, 30fps at 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos, all that’s missing quite is the kitchen sink (or a lancer if you’re a pedant for Gears lore). And with Gears of War 4 discounted regularly, Xbox One X owners should not miss out on this current gen hit.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein 2 was one of our favourite games of 2017 and it is at its best on the Xbox One X. Enhancements include 4K resolution and 60fps making the action all the more visceral. There’s improved lighting and post-effects making for image quality that’s exceptionally sharp to boot. It’s good enough to make us wonder how MachineGames would make the Doom Engine bend to its will with Wolfenstein 3 on the Xbox One X.

What are you playing on the Xbox One X? Let us know via the comments.

