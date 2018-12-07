NDTV Gadgets360.com

Can't Play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Play These 5 Fighting Games Instead

, 07 December 2018
Can't Play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Play These 5 Fighting Games Instead

Highlights

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle has a great story mode
  • SoulCalibur 6 has deep customisation options
  • Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition has new characters and modes

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for the Nintendo Switch. It features Nintendo staples such as Mario and Bowser alongside characters from other franchises like Sonic from Sonic the Hedgehog and Simon Belmont from Castlevania. With over 70 characters to choose from, Smash Bros. Ultimate may be daunting for some to get into and if you live in regions where Nintendo doesn't have an official presence, getting a Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. may end up being an expensive proposition. Keeping these in mind, here are five fighting games you should check out if you can't play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

1. Tekken 7
A fighting game list isn't complete without Tekken and Tekken 7 delivers a dark plot in its single-player mode, revamped critical attack mechanics, and a modified movement system all while sticking to 3D arena-styled levels and fluid combat that have been a series hallmark since the very first game in arcades and on the PS1. You can get it for Rs. 1,999 on PS4 and Rs. 989 on PC via Steam ($20 in the US).

2. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
Despite having a rocky launch back in 2016, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is the first major update to Street Fighter V that gives you new modes such as Extra Battle Mode, expanded single-player content and a revamped UI. If you already own Street Fighter V and haven't played it for awhile, this is a free update. Thanks to the myriad of fixes and additional game modes, there's more than a reason to give Capcom's fighting game a go. And if you're new to the series, this is a good starting point thanks to its many tweaks and changes since 2016. It's available on PS4 for Rs. 2,750 and PC via Steam for Rs. 2,450 ($20 in the US).

Dragonball FighterZ goku buu

3. Dragon Ball Fighterz
Made by the studio responsible for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Dragon Ball Fighterz features over the top action with an exceptionally easy to access control scheme that would have you pulling off flashy moves like a pro. Furthermore, its adherence to the source material makes it worth it if you're a fan of the long-running anime series. It's available on PS4 for Rs. 2,755 ($33.20 in the US).

4. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a 2D fighting game featuring characters from games such as Persona 4 Arena and Under Night In-Birth and anime such as RWBY. It stands out thanks to its colourful cel-shaded visuals coupled with intricate animations and a story mode that's accessible even if you don't understand the lore of the various franchises. It's out now on PS4 for Rs.2,750 and PC via Steam for Rs. 1,099 ($38 in the US).

soulcalibur 6 reveal

5. SoulCalibur 6
With a robust character creation suite, a generous single-player campaign, and an intuitive yet deep combat system, SoulCalibur 6 is an entertaining reboot of this weapon-based fighting series. Thanks to cameos from the likes of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series and 2B from Nier Automata, there's enough for fans and newcomers alike. With a greater focus on characters from other games, SoulCalibur 6 could very well be the mature version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The SoulCalibur 6 price is Rs.3,999 on PS4 ($48 in the US).

What's your favourite fighting game? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

Rishi Alwani
